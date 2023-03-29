- Jeep unveils a slew of concepts and custom-made vehicles for this year's Easter Jeep Safari.
- The Wrangler, Grand Wagoneer, Gladiator and even a classic Cherokee are all represented.
- Marks the last year of the electric Magneto concept, as the production Recon EV is coming in 2024.
Jeep Easter Safari 2023 Preview: Modded Wranglers, Gladiators and Wagoneers Galore
We'll take one of each, please!
The snow is thawing, flowers are blooming, and there's romance in the air. That can mean only one thing — it's Easter Jeep Safari season! For one week each spring, off-road enthusiasts migrate to Moab, Utah, to drive their four-wheelers in the punishing desert clime. Even Jeep gets involved, bringing a handful of unique custom vehicles to the party to show off what their platforms are capable of, and what can be built with the vast Jeep parts catalog.
Here are all the vehicles the automaker is bringing to Easter Jeep Safari 2023:
Magneto 3.0
Easter Jeep Safari 2023 marks the end of the Magneto line — the two-door electric Wrangler concept — since the Wrangler-like Recon EV is due next year. Jeep is sending this third-generation concept out with a number of upgrades that hopefully make their way to the Recon. Additions for 2023 are highlighted by the new dual driving modes. The more pedestrian mode limits output to 285 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, which is roughly the same as the standard Wrangler with the gasoline V6. The other mode, which we might as well call "Unwrangled," boosts this to 650 hp and 900 lb-ft (an increase of 25 hp and 50 lb-ft compared to Magneto 2.0).
Other tweaks include door openings cut back 6 inches to help you get in and out, a steeper rake for the windshield, and custom anti-roll bars. The Bright White/Surf Blue exterior paint scheme has a new design and now features red accents for a sporty feel.
Scrambler 392
The Scrambler 392 looks similar to the Magento 3.0 — both are open-door takes on the Wrangler and the passenger areas end behind the front seats — though the Scrambler is based on a four-door model so its bed is a bit larger. More importantly, as the name suggests, the Scrambler is powered by the mighty 392-cubic-inch (or 6.4-liter) V8 available on the Wrangler Rubicon. Carbon-fiber body panels are employed to lower weight, while an air suspension gives a maximum 5.5-inch lift. The exterior is finished in Sublime Green, and the cabin features plaid blue cloth inserts with green accents.
Wrangler Rubicon 4xe
The third of Jeep's custom Wranglers doesn't have a fancy name, and neither does the deep magenta paint that is this vehicle's signature. It's a nod to the Tuscadero (pink) color that was available a couple years ago, but this has more of a purple hue. This concept features half-doors, 17-inch AEV beadlock wheels with 37-inch BFG mud-terrain tires, a Warn winch and an air suspension with a maximum lift of 5.5 inches. Plus, the 4xe (plug-in hybrid) powertrain means you also get cool blue accents on the outside.
Wrangler 4xe Departure
While much of what you see on the Wrangle 4xe Departure is custom-made, a number of its add-ons are actually available through the Mopar parts catalog. These include the tube doors, a 2-inch lift kit, Warn winch, rock rails and all-weather cargo mats. From there, the design team engineered a custom grille guard that folds down to create a makeshift bench, a spare tire holder that can rotate to store the tire on the outside or inside, and brackets to hold the trio of 11-inch Tyri lights up top. The vehicle is finished in Dark Harbor blue on top of a two-tone brown interior.
Gladiator Sideburn
Perhaps as a nod to mulleted action stars of the 1970s, the Gladiator Sideburn is actually a party up front and in the back. This Gladiator is painted Solar Flash Yellow and shares quite a few Mopar bits with the Departure, above. It starts to get really interesting once you move aft of the rear doors. The bed frame and sport bar directly behind the doors are made of steel and carbon fiber, and feature a two-tier storage system and Molle panels for attaching pretty much anything you can imagine.
Grand Wagoneer Overland
Overlanding is Hansel-levels of so hot right now, and it's only natural that Jeep jumps in with its own Grand Wagoneer Overland. Based on the short-wheelbase version of the luxe Grand Wagoneer, its centerpiece is the RedTail Overland Skyloft rooftop camper — a hard-sided camper with solar panels, heating and power, double-paned windows and more. But the Grand Wagoneer is extensively modified, too. The second- and third-row seats are removed, as is the rear panel of the panoramic sunroof. It's replaced by a trapdoor for easy Skyloft access. The muddy Industrial Green paint job is complemented with laser exterior lighting and custom wheel arches and front bumper.
1978 Cherokee 4xe
This concept vehicle started its life as a 1978 Jeep Cherokee SJ plucked from the depths of an internet marketplace. Next, it was matched with a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe chassis and drivetrain and then painted with period graphics. At a glance, only the signature blue 4xe tow hooks give away this restomod. Inside there are low-back bucket seats (sans head restraints), a four-point roll cage and a platform on which a spare tire sits.
Edmunds says
Jeep's EJS vehicles never fail to surprise and impress, but pour one out for the end-of-line Magneto. Hopefully we'll see an extreme Recon EV at next year's Easter Jeep Safari.