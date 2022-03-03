Driving the NSX Type S: The Most Powerful Acura Ever

Faster and more visceral

To make the NSX faster and more fun to drive, Acura has made physical changes and software updates to the 2022 NSX Type S. For starters, Acura has added turbochargers sourced from the NSX GT3 Evo race car, as well as new injectors and intercoolers to enhance engine performance. The pair of electric motors on the front axle have an altered gear ratio to make for better launches. Software changes have increased the NSX's battery output by 10% and the resulting total of all those changes is an increase in peak horsepower from 573 hp to 600 hp — an all-time high for any Acura product. Torque is also bumped, from 476 lb-ft to 492 lb-ft.

The NSX felt plenty powerful before, but these changes give it a slightly more aggressive character at slow speeds. Inside, the NSX sounds different too. Some of the intake noise is piped through the cabin of the NSX via a physical intake tube located behind the driver. With the Type S, this sound is more boisterous, specifically in the middle of the powerband. It might not add any power, but it does make the NSX feel slightly less restrained — instead of being reserved, it offers a bit of frivolity.