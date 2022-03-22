Behind the wheel

But as the engine tears toward its 9,000-rpm redline, you just won't care. Throttle response is immediate and upshifts from the PDK automatic are just as fast as we've come to expect and without any unnecessary theater. Downshifts are the same — they're crisp and happen as quickly as you can pull the steering wheel-mounted paddles. And the sound on the downshifts … unnngh. SO good.

It would be easy to say the engine is the star of the show. It's a 4.0-liter flat-six that revs out to a scarcely believable 9,000 rpm and rips out 493 horsepower and all without the benefits of turbos or hybrid assist. Throttle response is instantaneous and crisp, but power can be meted out with the utmost precision, which is especially helpful through long, sweeping turns. Even though torque is relatively low at 331 lb-ft, there's still plenty of tap to whip the RS into a lurid slide with a healthy flex of your right foot.

You'll have no trouble collecting up that lurid slide thanks to the GT4 RS's deft handling. With quick responses and excellent accuracy and feel, the GT4 RS comes across like a big go-kart. You can position the car not only with the steering, but with the throttle or the brakes thanks to the RS's very special mechanical limited-slip differential. Taken from the previous-generation 911 GT3, the differential provides predictable traction under both acceleration as well as braking and allows the driver to make minute adjustments to help rotate the RS through a corner. Being 47 pounds lighter than the standard GT4 with a PDK doesn't hurt either.

Among the suspension modifications, front spring rates have been increased twofold while the rear rates are up only slightly less. Struts are specific to the GT4 RS, and ball joints, instead of softer bushings, have been used for mounting points for both the front and rear suspension for more direct responses and improved feel. When Markus Atz, project manager for the GT and 718 model line, was asked if the loss of on-road ride comfort was a concern, he replied with a succinct and simple, "No."

The GT4 RS was built to do its best work on a circuit, and during our time on The Streets, a technical road course that's part of the Willow Springs complex, the RS simply excelled. Lap after lap, the RS remained consistent, allowing us to experiment with slightly different lines, throttle and steering inputs. That consistency and predictability allow you to build confidence and get faster — the hallmark of a truly great car.