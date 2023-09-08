Driven: The 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Goes After the Everyday EV Driver

New infotainment, who dis?

The ID.7 features the same, improved infotainment system seen in the 2024 ID.4 and is better for it. Here the screen sits at 15 inches, and the interface is much more intuitive with quicker response times than we’ve ever experienced in a Volkswagen before. There's no lag, whether you pinch and zoom in the navigation or are just browsing through the many options screens. Good job, VW!

The center section of the screen can display customizable tiles as well as access navigation, driver assistance features or the myriad apps included with the car. There is a narrow static bar at the top where drivers can customize shortcuts to their favorite infotainment functions. Spotify is just one tap away, y’all. There is also a permanent icon that takes me to all the apps as well as one for vehicle functions. On the bottom is another static bar with most, but not all, climate controls.

If you want to change the direction of airflow, you have to go into the infotainment system. It’s not necessarily the worst thing in the world, but tapping the Climate button and then dragging your finger along the screen takes up more of my attention and time than just manually adjusting the vents. Why manufacturers do this is beyond me. I never thought it was a problem that needed to be solved in the first place.

What did need to be solved, however, was Volkswagen’s use of slider buttons for temperature and volume control. In the 2021-2023 ID.4, these were cumbersome to use and were not backlit. Using them in the dark was always a hit-or-miss proposition. Thankfully, the ID.7 has sliders that are visible at night and are much less persnickety.

However, if persnickety is what you’re looking for, simply try to roll down the rear windows. Instead of each window having its own switch, there is only one switch for the right side, one for the left, and a switch labeled Rear. Controlling the rear window means remembering to hit that Rear switch before you hit the switch for the actual windows. In the end, Volkswagen only saved using one switch. The hassle is hardly worth it, in my opinion.