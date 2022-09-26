Driven: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is Much Improved

What's under the Outlander PHEV's hood?

As a plug-in hybrid, the 2023 Outlander PHEV has a battery pack that you can charge at home or at a public charging station. The battery powers electric motors that allow you to drive short distances on all-electric power. After that, the gas engine will switch on and the Outlander will drive like a regular hybrid.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV has a similar powertrain configuration as before — there's a four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, the battery pack and standard all-wheel drive — but it's been updated to be more powerful. Its new output is 249 horsepower — up from 221 hp in the 2022 model — and a healthy 332 lb-ft of torque.

Mitsubishi now has seven drive modes in the Outlander PHEV. The typical Normal, Gravel and Snow are all present, but extras such as Tarmac and Power seem unnecessary to us for a crossover. In addition to the drive modes, the Outlander PHEV also has settings for the battery, allowing the driver to prioritize driving with electric power only or run the engine to save battery power for a later time.

What's cooler is a feature commonly known as one-pedal driving. One-pedal driving is commonplace among full battery electric vehicles, but not as much in plug-in hybrids. Selecting this button in the Outlander activates the most aggressive regenerative braking — you lift off the throttle and the slowing of the vehicle helps to recharge the battery. It almost brings the Outlander PHEV to a complete stop without touching the brake pedal. Almost is the key word there — unfortunately, it doesn't work all the way to 0 mph.

What are the Outlander PHEV's range and mpg?

With a fully charged battery, Mitsubishi estimates you can drive about 38 miles without using gas. Electric range is up 14 miles from the 2022 model and is comparable to what other plug-in hybrid SUVs get, such as the Hyundai Tucson Plug-In and Toyota RAV4 Prime. If you have a short commute and recharge frequently, driving the Outlander PHEV can really help save on gas. However, fuel economy once the battery is depleted is disappointing. Mitsubishi pegs it at 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's a lot lower than a RAV4 Prime (38 mpg) or a Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (34 mpg).

What about the Outlander PHEV's charging?

Plug-in hybrids are designed to be charged overnight in most cases, producing enough range to tackle a moderate commute. On a basic 120-volt household outlet, the battery will charge to full in a little more than 10 hours. At 240 volts, or at a typical Level 2 public charger, that figure drops to 6.5 hours.

Interestingly, Mitsubishi includes a second charging port for the occasional DC fast charge as well. Think of this as a road trip situation, where you can add some additional EV range in a short burst of time. At a Level 3 CHAdeMO plug, the Outlander PHEV will reach 80% battery capacity in 38 minutes. We can't name another plug-in that offers fast charging, but take note that it's somewhat difficult to find CHAdeMO plugs these days. That said, if you can find one, it's more than likely to be available for use.

How does the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV drive?

Our first drive opportunity came with a hand-assembled pre-production car that closely represents the final version. Our brief experience behind the wheel (roughly 45 minutes) brought mostly positive things.

Mitsubishi product reps say that the company tuned the powertrain to only use the engine when it's necessary for power. In its default Normal driving mode, the Outlander PHEV lives up to this standard. The battery gives enough power to get up to city speeds without any engine intervention, something that can't always be said of the Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid. EV-only power works up to 83 miles per hour, but a super heavy foot on the on-ramp will bring the engine to life.

Switching to Power mode unlocks all of the car's acceleration potential. And while the PHEV did feel at its most potent in this setting, the downside was too much intervention from the engine, with persistent noise coming from the engine running at high rpm. In Power mode, the powertrain felt the least refined — a sharp contrast to its smooth manners in the everyday Normal mode. It's possible that pre-production tuning was the culprit for the engine's inability to hand the reins back to the battery, but nevertheless, we experienced it throughout the drive.

We've yet to test the Outlander PHEV in inclement weather but we'll take Mitsubishi's word that the Outlander PHEV's All-Wheel Control system (AWC) is designed to handle all manner of situations. Unlike the standard Outlander, the PHEV's rear axle doesn't have a connection to the engine. Rather, the battery pack supplies all of the power to a rear motor that drives the rear wheels. The Outlander should have no problem holding its own in the snow, gravel or even deep mud. We look forward to putting the PHEV through its paces in our real-world testing.