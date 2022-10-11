Driven: 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Has 510 HP to Haul All Your Stuff

How comfortable is the Grand Wagoneer L?

Supremely. As mentioned above the Grand Wagoneer L hasn't gotten any larger in the passenger compartment, but it didn't really need to. This thing is seriously roomy, and adult passengers — even those over 6 feet tall — will be able to fit in any of the three rows for long and short trips alike. The rear doors have also been stretched on the L, making it even easier to climb into the third row.

As for the seats themselves, both the second- and third-row seats come with plenty of recline and the ability to slide the second row forward and back as needed to facilitate legroom for everyone. Headroom, as the upright styling would suggest, is also plentiful. A panoramic sunroof comes standard and includes a separate pane of glass for the third row with a manually operated shade. Third-row passengers also get four USB ports and well-placed vents.

Power front seats with 24-way adjustment, with heating, ventilation, and massage functions controlled via the lower of the two center console screens, come standard. In our initial testing, these thrones remained comfortable and supportive after about six hours spent behind the wheel.

How's the Grand Wagoneer L's interior?

For a Jeep, the interior is more luxurious and well appointed than anything the company has made before. But with a price tag that stretches up into the six figures for even the middle trim levels if you add any option packages, the Grand Wagoneer L must compete with the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. And on that front, it falls a little short.

We'll get into the Grand Wagoneer's prodigious outlay of screens in the technology section, but we will take a minute to talk about the ergonomics of it all. We're thankful for the switches and buttons for the climate controls found under the main screen, but there's another row of touch controls below that screen that can be distracting to use. It's hard to ascertain when they've been engaged, and the row of touch-sensitive controls that line the screen on either side are similarly difficult. It's a slick setup and we see what Jeep was going for, but in practice the execution is a bit lacking. The lower screen does require you to look down and take your eyes off the road to use it (to turn on the massage functions, for example), so be wary of that as well.