Another V8 Dead: Maserati Says Goodbye to Its Eight-Cylinder Engine

- The Maserati V8 is dead; long live the Maserati V8.
- Maserati will stop production of its eight-cylinder engines near the end of this year.
- There will be a final run of Trofeo-spec Maseratis for the 2024 model year.
Another V8 bites the dust
It's hard to say goodbye, especially when it's something we like so much, but that's exactly what has to happen now. Maserati has officially announced that its 572-horsepower twin-turbo V8 is officially on its way to the great racetrack in the sky.
The Ferrari-derived 3.8-liter V8 has served as the beating heart of Maserati's lineup for much of the last decade. It was introduced in the 2013 Maserati Quattroporte GTS and has been under the hood of the brand's luxury sedan, in one state of tune or another, for the last 10 years. In 2018 it was made available in the brand's first SUV, the Levante, and in 2020 Maserati finally put the V8 in its smaller sedan, the Ghibli.
Production of the V8 will end later this year, but there will be a small batch of 2024 Maseratis that will come with the turbocharged eight-cylinder motor. In other words, get 'em while you still can. The replacement for the V8 will be batteries and electric motors, with cars like the new GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore leading the, erm, charge. Maserati also still makes a twin-turbocharged V6 in two states of tune. In the gas-powered versions of the new GranTurismo, it puts out 550 horsepower, and in the MC20 it well outpaces the old V8, kicking out 621 horsepower.
Clearly Maserati still knows a thing or two about internal combustion, but we're still going to miss that V8 soundtrack.
The future of Maserati's high-powered cars starts with the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore.
Edmunds says
The writing has been on the wall for power-dense and fuel-thirsty V8s for a while now, but we held out hope the Italians would be the last to succumb to the ever-tightening emissions regulations.