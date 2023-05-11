Another V8 Dead: Maserati Says Goodbye to Its Eight-Cylinder Engine

It's hard to say goodbye, especially when it's something we like so much, but that's exactly what has to happen now. Maserati has officially announced that its 572-horsepower twin-turbo V8 is officially on its way to the great racetrack in the sky.

The Ferrari-derived 3.8-liter V8 has served as the beating heart of Maserati's lineup for much of the last decade. It was introduced in the 2013 Maserati Quattroporte GTS and has been under the hood of the brand's luxury sedan, in one state of tune or another, for the last 10 years. In 2018 it was made available in the brand's first SUV, the Levante, and in 2020 Maserati finally put the V8 in its smaller sedan, the Ghibli.