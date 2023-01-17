Corvette Goes Electric With 2024 E-Ray

The current Corvette C8 is a world of firsts for Chevrolet: It's the first Vette with the engine behind the driver, it's the first Vette with a motor featuring a flat-plane crankshaft, and now for 2024, it's the first Vette with — purists, please take a seat before continuing — all-wheel drive and an electrified powertrain. And to throw a few more superlatives into the mix, it will also be the quickest and likely the most fuel-efficient Corvette ever, too. The 2020s are shaping up to be the decade of Corvette dominance.

Bugatti Veyron acceleration, from a Corvette

Let's rewind a bit. The standard Corvette, remember, uses a 6.2-liter V8 engine pushing out 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Opting for the Z51 package (which features a performance exhaust system) bumps output to 495 hp. Thanks to the ample power on tap, the traction provided by the engine placement and a dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Corvette rockets from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds (3.2 seconds if you factor in 1 foot of rollout) in Edmunds' testing.

If that sprint time doesn't get you out of bed in the morning, the new-for-2023 Z06 replaces the motor with a smaller 5.5-liter unit. But its exotic flat-plane crankshaft allows the engine to rev freely to its 8,600 rpm redline, producing a brain-melting wail that has to be heard to be believed. Output rises to a lofty 670 hp and 460 lb-ft. Chevy's claimed 0-60 mph time drops to a staggering 2.6 seconds, making it the quickest Corvette to ever roll off the production line in Bowling Green.

Until the E-Ray storms onto the scene, that is. It sticks with the 6.2-liter engine — producing 495 hp and 470 lb-ft in this application — to power the rear. It also adds an electric motor at the front axle, which pumps 160 hp and 125 lb-ft to the front wheels. The resulting 655 horsepower and all-wheel traction give the E-Ray the juice to sprint to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, which would make it one of the quickest vehicles on sale today. And while the electric motor exists primarily to fuel performance, it should also make the E-Ray the most efficient Corvette ever. The 1.9-kWh battery pack can store and mete out enough power to operate the sports car in the EV-only Stealth mode at speeds up to 45 mph.

This Corvette hybrid isn't solely focused on eco tech, however. A set of Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes come standard, useful for fade-free braking if you show up to your local track day behind the wheel of an E-Ray. Also standard is the fourth-generation of Chevy's Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension with three settings. Lastly, in an effort to highlight the year-round capability that the E-Ray can deliver, a set of Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires (with 20-inch wheels in the front and 21 inches in the rear) will come standard. Thankfully, buyers will also be able to specify Pilot Sport 4S summer tires for fully exploring the E-Ray's performance capabilities.

How's the Corvette's interior?

The E-Ray looks much like the standard Corvette on the inside; the cabin's driver-focused interior layout remains the same, though trim finishes may vary slightly from the standard model. New for all 2024 Corvettes is a dark green interior accent that Chevy calls Artemis. There will also be a few different carbon-fiber trim packages, three seat options and seven total interior colors.