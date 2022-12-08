Genesis GV60 vs. Tesla Model Y: Which Premium EV Is Best?

It's no secret that Genesis is on the come up. It's been producing knockout hits consistently for years, taking on the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi (and frequently coming away the victor). But it's time to see if Genesis has what it takes to take on what might its biggest rival yet: Tesla.

The Genesis GV60 comes sprinting out of the gate with good bones. It's based on the same platform as the already excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but it takes luxury and desirability up a notch. The Tesla Model Y, on the other hand, is a stalwart in this segment. It's often credited with kickstarting the compact luxury EV crossover genre and it's been dominating the market since its release in 2020.