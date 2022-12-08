- We put the new Genesis GV60 and the Tesla Model Y head-to-head.
- We take a look at practicality, pricing and eventually pick a winner.
- It's the new kid on the block vs. the EV that kick started the segment. Who wins?
Genesis GV60 vs. Tesla Model Y: Which Premium EV Is Best?
Is the Model Y still the big dog in this segment?
It's no secret that Genesis is on the come up. It's been producing knockout hits consistently for years, taking on the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi (and frequently coming away the victor). But it's time to see if Genesis has what it takes to take on what might its biggest rival yet: Tesla.
The Genesis GV60 comes sprinting out of the gate with good bones. It's based on the same platform as the already excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but it takes luxury and desirability up a notch. The Tesla Model Y, on the other hand, is a stalwart in this segment. It's often credited with kickstarting the compact luxury EV crossover genre and it's been dominating the market since its release in 2020.
For this comparison we have a top-spec GV60 Performance model to test, and we're pitting it against a Long Range Tesla Model Y. Why didn't we pick a Model Y Performance? Simple: price. Both the GV60 and the Model Y seen here cost within $1,500 of each other. A Model Y Performance will set you back another $3,000, and that's before you add the optional Enhanced Autopilot ($6,000) or Full Self-Driving Capability ($15,000).
We like the Model Y's practicality, and the GV60 dazzles with its more luxurious interior. Both of these electric SUVs are plenty quick, too. But which is best? That's what we're here to find out. Check out the video above to get our full thoughts on which electric SUV gets top honors.
Edmunds says
Spoiler alert: We dig both of these EV SUVs, but there's one clear winner in the end.