The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison is added proof that automakers are intent on creating trucks that can go anywhere and climb anything, all while the driver enjoys standard wireless smartphone connectivity and heated front seats. Granted, most truck shoppers interested in the Colorado ZR2 Bison are going to be more focused on its substantial lineup of go-anywhere gear developed by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). This marks the second time Chevy has partnered with AEV to create a tenacious off-road vehicle based on the Colorado and sports this beefy bovine-themed name.

Hey, if you're going to name a truck after a big furry animal, why not go with the largest land mammal in North America, right?