Corvette E-Ray Hybrid First Drive: Docile on the Road, Terrific on the Track

Pushing harder on a narrow two-lane road is a thrill in a Stingray but requires some patience as well as a steady hand to ensure that you keep the bodywork off the guardrails. Getting a bit greedy with the throttle can result in a bit of understeer or a touch of oversteer. But I had none of those trepidations in the E-Ray. Not only is there more rubber on the ground, but the electrified front axle begins pulling you out of the corner the moment you pick up the throttle, and before the rear wheels might be inclined to start spinning up. Traction is immense and the E-Ray drives every bit like the well-tuned all-wheel-drive sports car it is. The MagneRide system has been retuned but it still exhibits the impressive range of bump absorption and body control we've come to expect from the Corvette.

The only instance where drivers might feel the electric motor's presence is during regeneration. On several occasions, usually during light braking with a bit of steering angle, I noticed what felt like torque steer from the front end. The steering would tug ever so slightly in the direction you were turning, and while it was never enough to really change your trajectory, it was noticeable however brief.

But this is a Corvette, so it does need to have some real track-day chops. Luckily for me, my drive time included a few laps at Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Track days? OK!

Though not a traditional, fast and flowing road course, the race course incorporated into the track's oval circuit is a pretty good place to experience the benefits of that electric front axle. With only a handful of laps to get accustomed to things, I started out in the E-Ray's Charge+ energy deployment setting. It sounds pretty fancy, but what it does is attempt to maintain the battery's state of charge for any given driving situation. If you're on track, think of this as the mode you'd use for a 20-minute lapping session. You're not always going to get the maximum amount of energy but you will have more energy for longer.