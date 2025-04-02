Last week, President Trump announced that a sweeping 25% tariff on imported cars and some parts originating outside the U.S. will go into effect on April 2. Edmunds analysts have already published a broad outlook of what that could mean for the industry; director of insights Ivan Drury says, "Shoppers should expect increased competition on dealer lots as news of the tariffs will likely fuel short-term demand from buyers trying to lock in deals before potential price hikes. If you're planning to buy soon, it's worth starting your search now. Once tariffs take effect, discounts will be harder to come by and, if spending a bit more today gets you the car you really want, it could save you money in the long run."

This week on CarCast we bring on Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, to learn more about what that means for buyers in an increasingly shaky market.

Listen at the link here.