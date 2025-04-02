CarCast+Edmunds: Updates On Tariffs and What It Means for Buying a Vehicle

We bring on Edmunds' Head of Insights, Jessica Caldwell, to learn more about tariffs

CarCast
  • written by
    edited by

Last week, President Trump announced that a sweeping 25% tariff on imported cars and some parts originating outside the U.S. will go into effect on April 2. Edmunds analysts have already published a broad outlook of what that could mean for the industry; director of insights Ivan Drury says, "Shoppers should expect increased competition on dealer lots as news of the tariffs will likely fuel short-term demand from buyers trying to lock in deals before potential price hikes. If you're planning to buy soon, it's worth starting your search now. Once tariffs take effect, discounts will be harder to come by and, if spending a bit more today gets you the car you really want, it could save you money in the long run."

This week on CarCast we bring on Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, to learn more about what that means for buyers in an increasingly shaky market.

Listen at the link here.

Consider These Recommendations
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top