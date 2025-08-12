Would You Pay $158,000 For a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing?

General Motors is launching its new Curated by Cadillac vehicle customization program on the CT5-V Blackwing, opening up more than 160 colors and a whole bunch of swanky interior materials to the company's fire-breathing performance sedan. The good news? Buyers can now work with individual Cadillac designers to customize a CT5-V Blackwing to new heights. The bad news? It'll cost you $158,000 — nearly $60,000 more than the base price of a CT5-V Blackwing — and that doesn't include desirable performance or tech options.

The Curated by Cadillac program builds on lessons learned from the brand's Celestiq EV — a $300,000 flagship that hopes to put Cadillac in the same conversations as Bentley and Rolls-Royce. For the CT5-V Blackwing, buyers work with their dealer and a Cadillac Concierge to discuss the variety of colors and materials on offer, designing a bespoke sedan that's then hand-built at the company's Artisan Center in Warren, Michigan.

We have no doubt that the Curated experience will result in some seriously stunning Blackwings, but this all begs the question: Is it worth it?