CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Driving the New Audi RS 6 Avant GT

The duo discusses driving the limited edition Audi RS 6 Avant GT, the new BMW M5 plus what can beat the Shelby Mustang GT500

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT front 3/4
  • Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria heads to WagonFest at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
  • Alistairs highlights the new Audi RS 6 Avant GT.
  • Plus, they talk about every vehicle Edmunds raced against its in-house Shelby Mustang GT500.

This week's episode dives into Alistair's track experience with the Audi RS 6 Avant GT as well his take on the new BMW M5.

Plus, the duo chat about Edmunds' owned Shelby Mustang GT500 and the vehicles it has raced so far. Has it won them all?

Find out on the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

