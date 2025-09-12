Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC: Choosing the Best Small Luxury SUV

The four-cylinder engine in the GLC is almost eerily quiet, even under hard acceleration. Leaving a stoplight, you can hardly hear the engine at all, and you can't feel the stop-start system either — the whole experience is super smooth. The GLC's ride quality is soft and comfortable over bumps in the road. That said, it's the least sporty of the group when it comes to dynamic driving. So if handling is a higher priority for you, then know that the Mercedes prioritizes comfort over athleticism. The GLC does have the least cargo space, though, which can make it harder to load tall items into the trunk area. And if you plan on towing, the Mercedes is also down a bit in capacity there.



Because Mercedes offers the GLC in a base, rear-wheel-drive configuration, its starting price is lower than the X3 and Q5. An all-wheel-drive model with lots of options can get somewhat expensive, but a lower-tier version still offers plenty of goodies that most shoppers want. The GLC brings the experience of Mercedes' more expensive models into a smaller form factor, and that's exactly what a small luxury SUV should do.

1st place: BMW X3

Edmunds Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 The good: Best all-around small luxury SUV

Best all-around small luxury SUV The bad: Some questionable design choices

For all that the GLC does well, the BMW X3 is a little bit better across the board. It's our favorite small luxury SUV. Its four-cylinder engine is powerful and efficient, netting roughly 29 mpg combined. The Bimmer is also the most exciting to drive thanks to its competent handling and excellent steering feel — none of which comes at the expense of a comfortable ride.



The X3's curved infotainment display is integrated well into the dash and doesn't stick up too much (like in the Q5), so you enjoy a clear, commanding view down the hood. Once you dive into BMW's iDrive system, you'll find quite a few menus — too many, in fact — making this tech a bit overwhelming at first. BMW still provides a center controller to operate the screen like in older iDrive setups, but the touchscreen is so good in the X3 that there's really no reason to use it. Our test car didn't have the optional Harman Kardon sound system; we've tested it before and it's totally worth your money.