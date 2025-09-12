- The Audi Q5 and BMW X3 received major overhauls this year.
- The Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of the best small luxury SUVs in its class.
- After putting the trio through our full testing and ratings process, one clear winner emerged.
Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC: Choosing the Best Small Luxury SUV
Can updated entries from Audi and BMW one-up Mercedes in this hot segment?
It's a great time to be in the market for a new small luxury SUV. Both the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3 were revamped within the past two years, and now Audi has reentered the party with the new Q5. Which one most deserves your hard-earned money? We put the trio through our instrumented testing and ratings process, with one of these German SUVs clearly outdoing its rivals.
3rd place: Audi Q5
- Edmunds Rating: 7.1/10
- The good: Easy-to-use tech
- The bad: So-so driving dynamics and efficiency
The 2025 Q5 represents a big update from the car it replaces. But in this case, that doesn't automatically mean it's better. Audi did some things well here: The new interior feels elegant and offers good passenger space for those up front and in the back. It's also the only one of these three SUVs to offer a sliding second row, which increases legroom when you don't need to load up the trunk.
Front and center is a new (massive) 14.5-inch center touchscreen that is generally easy to use and figure out. The wireless Apple CarPlay feed takes up the entire display and looks fantastic, too. Our test car had the optional passenger display, which brings entertainment features like video streaming and games to anyone riding shotgun. It's a nice add-on but not a must-have thing.
When it comes to driving, the Q5’s standard four-cylinder engine delivers adequate power for everyday use. And we learned around our track that the Audi isn't too bad when it comes to cornering. That said, the Q5's driving experience is worsened by the weird tuning of the gas and brake pedals. They're the exact opposite of each other: The brakes come on the moment you press down, but you have to really get into the gas to get the car up and moving. All of this makes it difficult to drive the Q5 smoothly.
Dig into the details and more things work against the Audi Q5. It has the worst small-item storage of the trio and only average fuel economy. Then there's the big one: The Q5 is the most expensive car in this test by a few thousand dollars, removing any clear advantage it might've have. Audi's most popular SUV is still decent overall, but it's now a clear step behind its competitors.
2nd place: Mercedes-Benz GLC
- Edmunds Rating: 7.3/10
- The good: Upscale interior
- The bad: Less cargo space, least sporty
Though it's technically the oldest of these three SUVs, the Mercedes GLC sure doesn't feel like it lags behind the competition. When you first step inside, the overall impression is that this is a proper luxury car — much more so than in the Q5 or X3. Details like nice wood trim covering the dash and air vents that click when you move them into place make the GLC feel more upmarket than anything else in this class.
The GLC's vertically oriented touchscreen is placed perfectly, making it easy to reach while driving. It's a little slower to respond than the Q5's system, but the Mercedes still provides a nice overall experience. And like the Audi, Merc's wireless CarPlay feed takes up the entire display and looks great. We just wish that the wireless charging pad wasn't located deep in a storage bin, making it hard to access when you have a drink in the cupholder.
The four-cylinder engine in the GLC is almost eerily quiet, even under hard acceleration. Leaving a stoplight, you can hardly hear the engine at all, and you can't feel the stop-start system either — the whole experience is super smooth. The GLC's ride quality is soft and comfortable over bumps in the road. That said, it's the least sporty of the group when it comes to dynamic driving. So if handling is a higher priority for you, then know that the Mercedes prioritizes comfort over athleticism. The GLC does have the least cargo space, though, which can make it harder to load tall items into the trunk area. And if you plan on towing, the Mercedes is also down a bit in capacity there.
Because Mercedes offers the GLC in a base, rear-wheel-drive configuration, its starting price is lower than the X3 and Q5. An all-wheel-drive model with lots of options can get somewhat expensive, but a lower-tier version still offers plenty of goodies that most shoppers want. The GLC brings the experience of Mercedes' more expensive models into a smaller form factor, and that's exactly what a small luxury SUV should do.
1st place: BMW X3
- Edmunds Rating: 7.5/10
- The good: Best all-around small luxury SUV
- The bad: Some questionable design choices
For all that the GLC does well, the BMW X3 is a little bit better across the board. It's our favorite small luxury SUV. Its four-cylinder engine is powerful and efficient, netting roughly 29 mpg combined. The Bimmer is also the most exciting to drive thanks to its competent handling and excellent steering feel — none of which comes at the expense of a comfortable ride.
The X3's curved infotainment display is integrated well into the dash and doesn't stick up too much (like in the Q5), so you enjoy a clear, commanding view down the hood. Once you dive into BMW's iDrive system, you'll find quite a few menus — too many, in fact — making this tech a bit overwhelming at first. BMW still provides a center controller to operate the screen like in older iDrive setups, but the touchscreen is so good in the X3 that there's really no reason to use it. Our test car didn't have the optional Harman Kardon sound system; we've tested it before and it's totally worth your money.
The X3's synthetic leather is soft and high-quality, and the front seats themselves are very supportive over long drives. Passengers get to stretch out with great space in both rows, and the X3 offers the best cargo room of the trio.
There are a few strange design and material choices, however. The handles and certain areas of the door panels are made from cheap plastic. You can also jiggle them back and forth with your hand, which is disconcerting for any car, let alone a BMW. And while exterior design is a matter of personal preference, it's safe to say that the X3's front fascia is not one that'll please an entire crowd.
If you can excuse those relatively small missteps, the X3 is a fantastic SUV. And even with a healthy number of options selected, it costs a few grand less than both the Q5 and the GLC, giving it an extra win with great overall value.
Photos by Ryan Greger