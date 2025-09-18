- Not all luxury SUVs are created equal, so we help you find the best ones.
Best Luxury SUVs of 2025
There's no shortage of options if you're looking to pick up a luxury SUV, but not all of them are created equal. Just because you're spending a lot doesn't mean you'll get the comfort, quality, and even the utility you'd expect of a luxury badge. That's where we come in; we perused our rankings to pick out the best options across several different sizes and use cases.
Not all of these vehicles are new or updated for 2025. That's because our rankings are constantly being updated and take into account all of the competitive options available. If something sits on top, it's because it deserves to be there, not just because it's shiny and new.
Best extra-small luxury SUV
Our pick: BMW X1
Why it won: Surprising room
Despite it falling into this category, the BMW offers more space than you'd expect within the X1's city-friendly dimensions. That gives it a leg up on competitors that have cramped confines in their back seats. We were also impressed with its small-item storage and the fact that, despite its diminutive size, it can be loaded up with enough luxury features to feel upscale — just keep an eye on that price tag.
One thing to watch out for: It has a terrible auto stop-start system, which is designed to shut the engine off at stoplights to conserve fuel. That's a great idea in principle, but the system is too slow to start up when you want to get going. And when the engine does finally kick on, the X1 lurches forward and you get a thump to the back of your head. Just shut it off.
Also worth considering: Mercedes-Benz GLB
It's not quite as nice inside as the BMW, but its boxy shape means that it also offers great passenger room (headroom in particular) and excellent visibility.
Best compact luxury SUV (tie)
Our pick: Genesis GV70
Why it won: Top-notch interior
The GV70's cabin doesn't just elevate it above other compact SUVs, it also puts more expensive vehicles to shame with its materials, design, and wide range of color options (inside and out) that let you personalize it to your liking. For a luxury newcomer, Genesis has learned quickly how to make top-notch interiors, and the GV70 is a great example of exactly that. Oh, and you're also getting a fantastic warranty that stretches to 10 years/100,000 miles on the powertrain.
Speaking of powertrains, there are two offered here: a turbocharged four-cylinder and an optional turbocharged V6. Our advice: Save your money and go for the smaller engine. There isn't quite enough performance out of the bigger engine to justify the added cost, and you'll pay more at the pump as well.
(Also) our pick: BMW X3
Why it won: The GV70's lone weakness is what it's like to drive, and that's where the X3 catches up — particularly the hopped-up M50 xDrive model.
Many vehicles pass through our hands, but not that many get notes from our test team that say "awesome." Not only is this SUV sports car quick (0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds for the M50), it's also got great handling and braking. Even if the cabin can't match up to the Genesis, you'll probably be having so much fun behind the wheel you won't even notice.
Best midsize luxury SUV
Our pick: Mercedes-Benz GLE
Why it won: Take a seat
The GLE is offered in two body styles (standard and a coupe), but luckily for you both come with the same great front seats. Actually, the term "seats" sells them short. These things are more like thrones, with more adjustments than you'd ever need and a perfect blend of soft cushioning and ample support that make them fantastic for long drives. We also have affection for the optional Burmester stereo, with its clear highs and powerful lows.
There is an available air suspension, but that's something we'd skip. It makes the ride a bit too floaty for our tastes and the standard suspension setup is plenty comfortable. Watch out for those options packages, because the price of the GLE can push toward six figures pretty quickly (especially if you go for an upgraded engine, too).
Also worth considering: Lexus GX
Think of the GX as more of an alternative choice rather than just second-best of the midsize SUVs. Due to its capability, the GX (especially in Overtrail form like the one in our One-Year Road Test fleet) presents a compelling option for those looking to get off the beaten path and be comfortable while doing so. The other luxury SUVs that offer these kinds of off-road chops generally cost much more (just look at the G-wagen) or have some compromises. But the GX just doesn't, and that's why it made this list.
Best large luxury SUV
Our pick: Mercedes-Benz GLS
Why it won: A third row fit for adults
The roomy Benz can fit three 6-foot-tall passengers all in a row without anyone left complaining about legroom. This makes the GLS more family-friendly, and it doesn't skimp when it comes to luxury-grade features and its well-appointed cabin. A recent refresh has also given it top-notch technology features, like a navigation system that uses augmented reality.
On top of that, it can tow up to 7,700 pounds, so it also fulfills the "utility" part of the SUV promise. Its car-based platform also means that it rides (and drives) better than the body-on-frame competition, like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.
Also worth considering: Other GLS models
Mercedes also offers Maybach and AMG versions of the GLS, whether you're looking for the ultimate in luxurious trappings or crazy performance via a hand-built biturbo V8. Keep in mind, though, the Maybach is only offered with two rows of seats, so if you need to fit more than four people, it won't do the job.
Best hybrid luxury SUV
Our pick: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e
Why it won: Versatility
Many of the hybrid options from the luxury brands are plug-ins, meaning that they offer some electric range up front before you need to use the gas engine. The GLE 450e offers an estimated 50 miles of all-electric range, and on top of that, it's one of the few plug-ins that can use a fast-charging station as well. The electric motor also boosts performance, so it's quicker than you'd expect a nonperformance hybrid to be.
The only thing to watch out for is that once the electric juice runs out, this thing is no more efficient than a regular GLE 450 (the one that isn't billed is a fuel-sipping hybrid), so you'll really need to keep the battery topped off to take full advantage of the 450e's talents.
Also worth considering: Volvo XC60
Consider this the more restrained option, especially when it comes to styling and execution. But there's still plenty to like about the Volvo, even if it doesn't quite offer the same amount of all-electric range (35 miles) as the Mercedes. Compared to the GLE's cabin, the XC60's is almost plain but in classy way. Plus, its interior materials are also great, even if the XC60's screen and the software that runs on it could really use an upgrade.
Best electric luxury SUV
Our pick: BMW iX
Why it won: It can do it all
The iX is not only a great luxury SUV; it's also a great EV with excellent range, solid driving dynamics, and a modern interior. Sure, the looks on the outside are a bit … polarizing. But almost everyone on staff loves its interior — an interesting mix of materials, design, and loads of space make it a great place to spend time. On the world-famous Edmunds EV Range Test, the iX outperformed its estimate and covered 377 miles.
We recently owned an iX as part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, and the whole team was sad to see it go. Someone of us even came around to the way it looked, but everyone loved driving it. So much so it was hard to get the keys because, frankly, no one wanted to give them back.
Also worth considering: Electrified Genesis GV70
Your eyes do not deceive you: We're still talking Genesis GV70, but this time the electric version. It solves one of the GV70's biggest problems right out of the gate: those thirsty powertrains. All the great stuff we said about the cabin applies here, and to me, the electrified version also has a better and more comfortable ride with the battery lowering the SUV's center of gravity.
However, if range is a primary consideration, the Electrified GV70 may not be the best fit. The last one we tested got 255 miles on our test route and that might be a deal-breaker for those without access to a charger at home. If you do, though, this one's an easy pick.