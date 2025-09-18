Best Luxury SUVs of 2025

Best compact luxury SUV (tie)

Our pick: Genesis GV70

Why it won: Top-notch interior

The GV70's cabin doesn't just elevate it above other compact SUVs, it also puts more expensive vehicles to shame with its materials, design, and wide range of color options (inside and out) that let you personalize it to your liking. For a luxury newcomer, Genesis has learned quickly how to make top-notch interiors, and the GV70 is a great example of exactly that. Oh, and you're also getting a fantastic warranty that stretches to 10 years/100,000 miles on the powertrain.

Speaking of powertrains, there are two offered here: a turbocharged four-cylinder and an optional turbocharged V6. Our advice: Save your money and go for the smaller engine. There isn't quite enough performance out of the bigger engine to justify the added cost, and you'll pay more at the pump as well.

(Also) our pick: BMW X3

Why it won: The GV70's lone weakness is what it's like to drive, and that's where the X3 catches up — particularly the hopped-up M50 xDrive model.

Many vehicles pass through our hands, but not that many get notes from our test team that say "awesome." Not only is this SUV sports car quick (0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds for the M50), it's also got great handling and braking. Even if the cabin can't match up to the Genesis, you'll probably be having so much fun behind the wheel you won't even notice.