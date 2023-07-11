- Buick rolls out another compact crossover SUV, the Envista.
- The ride is comfortable, the performance snooze-inducing.
- It offers a healthy amount of infotainment and driver assist tech.
2024 Buick Envista Looks Like a Mini Lambo, Drives Like a Mini Buick
This little Buick goes big on value and passenger space
If you're confused about where the Envista belongs in Buick's all-SUV and "starts with the letter E!" lineup, allow us to explain. Sizewise, the Envista slots in between the subcompact Encore GX and the larger Envision and replaces the Encore (the non-GX model) as the brand's entry-level vehicle. The size should hit the sweet spot for buyers wanting an easy-to-park SUV that still gives rear passengers sufficient legroom.
The Envista faces off against other top competitors such as Chevrolet Trailblazer, Honda HR-V, Kia Soul, Mazda CX-30, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Taos. The Envista's smaller but more expensive sibling, the Encore GX, is another option.
What's under the Envista's hood?
Diminutive would be a good word to describe the Envista's engine. Displacing a mere 1.2 liters from only three turbocharged cylinders, the little unit still manages to churn out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. The newest generation of this engine — an older version has been offered on other Buicks — uses fewer parts and is lighter than its predecessor, which benefits handling balance a touch as well as fuel economy.
All Envistas are front-wheel-drive (all-wheel drive is not offered) and use a six-speed automatic transmission to help put the power down. The EPA estimates the Envista will get 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is about average for a vehicle in this class.
How does the Buick Envista drive?
While the Envista doesn't offer the most engaging drive experience, it gets the job done. The little turbocharged engine is strong off the line, but it doesn't offer much in terms of midrange punch. Expect a delay of a second or two before the transmission downshifts to supply the power your right foot is asking for. There is no sport mode to liven things up either. Having said that, when you're driving around town, the transmission shifts unobtrusively in the background.
The ride here is compliant even across rough and bumpy pavement but drive through some tight turns and you'll be greeted with copious amounts of body roll. It's not like we expected to find a corner carver on the Buick roster in the first place, though a few other competitors are sportier to drive while still being pretty comfortable. The good news is that the Envista tracks straight on the highway and the brakes provide plenty of stopping power.
The Envista doesn't have many extra comfort features, but the front seats are pretty cushy with plenty of padding and optionally heated to boot. Road and wind noise is minimally invasive, but the little engine makes its presence known just a bit as it winds up to full power.
How's the Envista's interior?
Despite its small size, the Envista offers a surprising amount of space for all passengers. Front seat occupants can't miss the Envista's two digital displays, which are housed under one continuous piece of glass. The 8-inch digital instrument panel combines with a large 11-inch infotainment display to lend the Envista a trendy, modern look. Three trim levels are offered (Preferred, ST and the luxury-leaning Avenir) and all come with distinctive combinations of upholstery and interior detailing.
Cabin materials look similar to what you get with the Encore GX. We liked the shape of the barely flat-bottom steering wheel (it's standard) and thought most of the major touchpoints had a premium feel. There were areas of harder plain plastics — primarily in and around the center console — but that's nothing out of the ordinary for the Envista's asking price.
The back seats offer a decent amount of legroom, especially for the class. In our brief introduction to the Envista, we found that a 6-foot-tall rear passenger could sit comfortably behind a 6-foot-tall driver. Headroom, despite the sloping roofline, was also more than acceptable.
Those rear seats have a 60/40-split folding option that increases the cargo capacity from 20.7 cubic feet with the seats up to 42 cubes with the seats dropped. This is decent for the class, though some rivals, such as the Honda HR-V and VW Taos, offer more.
How's the Envista's tech?
Behind the double-wide glass panel sits the latest Buick infotainment operating system. The graphics are similar to what we've seen on other new vehicles from GM. Lines are crisp, the graphics are easy to read, and the menu structure is straightforward. However, neither the infotainment nor gauge cluster covers the entire surface area of the large screens, leaving a lot of black space just sitting there unused.
Climate control functions are split between a good number of physical buttons and a virtual menu, which is easy to call up. As you'd expect, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both supported.
The Envista comes standard with driver safety tech such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. Other driver assist systems are available and include adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic warning and blind-spot warning.
Edmunds says
If you squint, the 2024 Buick Envista starts to look like a miniature Lamborghini Urus. So as far as styling goes, it's off to a great start. But there's more to being a competitive compact SUV than just great sheetmetal. Lackluster acceleration and a lack of available all-wheel drive might hold it back a bit, but the Envista makes up for it by offering a lot of features and passenger space for the money.