2024 Buick Envista Looks Like a Mini Lambo, Drives Like a Mini Buick

What's under the Envista's hood?

Diminutive would be a good word to describe the Envista's engine. Displacing a mere 1.2 liters from only three turbocharged cylinders, the little unit still manages to churn out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. The newest generation of this engine — an older version has been offered on other Buicks — uses fewer parts and is lighter than its predecessor, which benefits handling balance a touch as well as fuel economy.

All Envistas are front-wheel-drive (all-wheel drive is not offered) and use a six-speed automatic transmission to help put the power down. The EPA estimates the Envista will get 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is about average for a vehicle in this class.

How does the Buick Envista drive?

While the Envista doesn't offer the most engaging drive experience, it gets the job done. The little turbocharged engine is strong off the line, but it doesn't offer much in terms of midrange punch. Expect a delay of a second or two before the transmission downshifts to supply the power your right foot is asking for. There is no sport mode to liven things up either. Having said that, when you're driving around town, the transmission shifts unobtrusively in the background.

The ride here is compliant even across rough and bumpy pavement but drive through some tight turns and you'll be greeted with copious amounts of body roll. It's not like we expected to find a corner carver on the Buick roster in the first place, though a few other competitors are sportier to drive while still being pretty comfortable. The good news is that the Envista tracks straight on the highway and the brakes provide plenty of stopping power.

The Envista doesn't have many extra comfort features, but the front seats are pretty cushy with plenty of padding and optionally heated to boot. Road and wind noise is minimally invasive, but the little engine makes its presence known just a bit as it winds up to full power.