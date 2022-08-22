The Bugatti Mistral Is the Ultimate Topless Chiron

- The Mistral is the final Bugatti to be powered by its famous quad-turbo W16 engine.
- It's the first version of the Chiron to feature a convertible top.
- It's priced at $5 million, and only 99 will be made.
The sun is setting on the quad-turbo W16 engine that has found its way into the back of every Bugatti since the original Veyron. It was a marvel when it made its first appearance in 2005, it remains one 17 years later, and it's going to find its way into one final Bugatti. The new Bugatti Mistral is a wild-looking open-top celebration of one of the automotive world's most ambitious powerplants.
The Mistral is based on the Chiron, but it takes a lot of its design from La Voiture Noire and the Divo. The bodywork is far more extreme, with a larger front grille, vertically stacked headlights, and X-shaped taillights being the most obvious changes. Plus, it's the only version of the Chiron that doesn't feature a roof. Remember, Bugatti did Grand Sport and Grand Sport Vitesse versions of the Veyron. Those featured a removable roof panel and were a popular choice among the brand's billionaire clientele. The Mistral is the only modern Bugatti that will go roofless, but the Mistral doesn't feature a full roof panel, rather a temporary clip-on top.
It's also the most powerful roofless Bugatti the company has ever made. In the Mistral, the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 makes 1,578 horsepower. That's the same amount of power as the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the first car to break the 300 mph barrier. Bugatti says it wants the Mistral to be the fastest roadster in the world, and we expect a video of the Mistral doing more than the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse's 254.04 mph at the company's top-secret test track in Ehra-Lessien, Germany, to be released in the near future.
The Mistral's interior is pretty much identical to the Chiron's save for some detail work and the Mistral badging. The seats look to be new, but the doors, dashboard, instrument panel and center console are all the same. Just 99 of these topless speed machines will be made, and Bugatti is asking $5 million a piece. If you want one, though, you're too late. Bugatti says every example has been sold and that deliveries will start in 2024.
We'll be seeing Mistrals on Rodeo Drive in no time.