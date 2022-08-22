The Bugatti Mistral Is the Ultimate Topless Chiron

The Mistral is based on the Chiron, but it takes a lot of its design from La Voiture Noire and the Divo. The bodywork is far more extreme, with a larger front grille, vertically stacked headlights, and X-shaped taillights being the most obvious changes. Plus, it's the only version of the Chiron that doesn't feature a roof. Remember, Bugatti did Grand Sport and Grand Sport Vitesse versions of the Veyron. Those featured a removable roof panel and were a popular choice among the brand's billionaire clientele. The Mistral is the only modern Bugatti that will go roofless, but the Mistral doesn't feature a full roof panel, rather a temporary clip-on top.

It's also the most powerful roofless Bugatti the company has ever made. In the Mistral, the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 makes 1,578 horsepower. That's the same amount of power as the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the first car to break the 300 mph barrier. Bugatti says it wants the Mistral to be the fastest roadster in the world, and we expect a video of the Mistral doing more than the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse's 254.04 mph at the company's top-secret test track in Ehra-Lessien, Germany, to be released in the near future.