With 617 stomping horses and all-wheel drive, the M8 Comp is a force to be reckoned with. Weighing in at 4,212 pounds, this coupe has a weight-to-power ratio of 6.83 pounds per horsepower. Big power but also big weight. Slightly smaller in size, the M3 Comp brings a 503-horsepower turbocharged inline-six to the fight while matching the M8's all-wheel drive. With a curb weight of 3,904 pounds, this four-door sport sedan has a weight-to-power ratio of 7.76 lbs/hp. At least on paper, the porkier M8 should still get the job done.

Without giving anything away, these two races were absolute nail-biters. In both heats, less than 1 second separated the two BMWs. The fastest quarter-mile time came in at 11.1 seconds and the highest top speed was 127.6 miles per hour. Give our video a watch to see how it all shook out.

Edmunds U-Drags overview

A traditional drag race is all about straight-line speed, but true performance is about so much more. That’s why we invented U-Drags, a short head-to-head race format that tests acceleration, braking and handling. The two cars sprint from a standing start to the quarter-mile mark, brake hard into a U-turn, then hustle back to the start-finish line. After that, we switch drivers and lanes and run a second race to make sure both cars get a fair shot at glory.

The graphic below gives you a visual representation of how it all works. Check it out, then keep scrolling for all the details.