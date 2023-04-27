- We pit two of BMW's hottest M cars against each other in a very close U-Drags battle.
- This matchup shows that big power isn’t the only thing you need to excel at U-Drags.
- The latest M3 Competition punches above its considerable price.
BMW M8 Competition vs. BMW M3 Competition: A Razor-Close M-Power Edmunds U-Drag
Can you guess the winner?
Our latest episode of Edmunds U-Drags is all about BMW M power. The M8 Competition is a drop-dead gorgeous mega GT car with a monstrous twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood. You might think that it could run circles around its less powerful, less prestigious sibling, the BMW M3 Competition, but you’d be wrong. This German family smackdown ended up being one of our most exciting matchups ever!
With 617 stomping horses and all-wheel drive, the M8 Comp is a force to be reckoned with. Weighing in at 4,212 pounds, this coupe has a weight-to-power ratio of 6.83 pounds per horsepower. Big power but also big weight. Slightly smaller in size, the M3 Comp brings a 503-horsepower turbocharged inline-six to the fight while matching the M8's all-wheel drive. With a curb weight of 3,904 pounds, this four-door sport sedan has a weight-to-power ratio of 7.76 lbs/hp. At least on paper, the porkier M8 should still get the job done.
Without giving anything away, these two races were absolute nail-biters. In both heats, less than 1 second separated the two BMWs. The fastest quarter-mile time came in at 11.1 seconds and the highest top speed was 127.6 miles per hour. Give our video a watch to see how it all shook out.
Edmunds U-Drags overview
A traditional drag race is all about straight-line speed, but true performance is about so much more. That’s why we invented U-Drags, a short head-to-head race format that tests acceleration, braking and handling. The two cars sprint from a standing start to the quarter-mile mark, brake hard into a U-turn, then hustle back to the start-finish line. After that, we switch drivers and lanes and run a second race to make sure both cars get a fair shot at glory.
The graphic below gives you a visual representation of how it all works. Check it out, then keep scrolling for all the details.
Edmunds says
Power is always important at U-Drags, but brakes, weight and balance are equally impactful when it comes to the turnaround. Don’t let the horsepower numbers fool you.