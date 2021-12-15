Subaru BRZ Is the Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car for 2022

As sports cars become faster and faster, it gets harder to enjoy their abilities on public roads. Most of today's sports cars don't even get to be any fun until you're nearly scaring yourself to death. Spare a thought for your terrified, unwitting passenger.

The redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ is different. Not only is it amazingly capable, but the fun is accessible at legal speeds. The new BRZ has something for drivers of all skill levels, and while the previous BRZ did too, Subaru has corrected some glaring faults this time around, including the old engine's uneven performance. To top it off, the BRZ is fairly fuel-efficient and downright affordable, costing less than half as much as the Chevrolet Corvette. We're so impressed that we've crowned the Subaru BRZ the Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car for 2022.

Racetrack performance is all well and good, but all that untapped potential can seem like a waste when you're out and about running errands. Thankfully, the Subaru BRZ offers near telepathic steering and amazing balance that can be enjoyed nearly everywhere. Previously, the BRZ was a bit loose and too eager to slide, which made it almost a chore to drive quickly. But for 2022, Subaru has given the BRZ loads more grip, giving you confidence and enabling you to drive the BRZ pretty much any way you want to.

The new BRZ also enjoys more power thanks to its larger 2.4-liter flat-four engine. Now sporting 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft (an increase of 23 hp and 28 lb-ft), the BRZ is not only faster but easier to drive in everyday traffic. And while that might not seem like a lot of power these days, the BRZ's sub-3,000-pound curb weight and quick-shifting six-speed manual transmission mean it can provide more than enough acceleration to be fun.

Oh, and if you remember hearing about the original BRZ's lumpy torque curve, you can forget about that now — unlike its predecessor, the new engine pulls hard to redline with nary a hiccup.

Edmunds says

The 2022 Subaru BRZ reminds us that sports cars don't have to be scary fast to be fun to drive. With a much more rewarding engine, world-class driving dynamics, and a price that undercuts splashier sports cars by $30K or more, the BRZ is a must-drive for every enthusiast. To see all of this year's winners, head over to the Edmunds Top Rated 2022 awards.