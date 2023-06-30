- BMW recently issued a Do Not Drive warning for 90,000 vehicles.
- Models affected include older 3 Series, 5 Series and X5 models.
- The parts are readily available and owners can check if their car is affected on BMW's website.
BMW Issues Do Not Drive Order for Older Models With Takata Airbags
BMW is telling owners of older 3 Series, X5 and 5 Series models to stop driving them immediately
BMW recently issued a Do Not Drive warning for the 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series and other older BMWs to reach owners who have not brought their vehicles in for repair amid the Takata airbag recall. BMW nerds may recognize this span of models as the famous E46 generation, and the Do Not Drive warning does include some M3 models. In total, the NHTSA has said that around 90,000 of these older BMWs are affected by the Do Not Drive warning.
The 90,000 affected vehicles are not just E46 models, however. BMW says that 2000-2003 model year (E39) 5 Series, including the M5, and 2000-2004 (E53) X5s are also part of the Do Not Drive order. BMW states these vehicles are “equipped with certain driver’s front airbag inflators manufactured by Takata," and the risk of injury increases over time if the issue isn't addressed. For some of the aforementioned cars, this isn’t the first time they’ve been recalled for Takata airbag-related issues. BMW says that “despite intense customer outreach efforts,” vehicles have gone unrepaired. NHTSA also joined BMW in urging owners to take immediate action.
As the airbag inflators continue to age, the risk of injury or death continues to rise, hence the Do Not Drive order. As with some other Takata recalls, the propellant in the airbag inflator breaks down after years of exposure to the elements, especially temperature swings and humidity.
“We cannot state strongly enough just how urgent it is for our customers to take this warning seriously. We know these airbags only become more dangerous over time, which is why we are taking yet another step to get these parts out of our vehicles. Customers must park these vehicles immediately and take a few moments to check if their vehicle is safe for them and their family members to drive,” says Claus Eberhart, VP of aftersales for BMW North America. “Repairing these vehicles is quick, easy to arrange, and is completely free of charge,” he concluded. What he means by checking to see if the car is safe to drive is for drivers to ensure that their car isn't affected, and they can do this by inputting their vehicle identification number (VIN), which is located under the windshield on the driver's side, on BMW's website here.
BMW says it's addressed around 87% of all its recalled airbag inflators. The brand has continually made efforts to reach customers regarding repair, and its announcement stresses that the parts are readily available and the repairs are free of charge. BMW has tried to reach affected customers via phone, text, letters, social media and postcards. As a final note, BMW adds that the repair typically takes less than an hour, and says notification of affected owners started in May, with emails followed by letters sent out this month.
Edmunds says
BMW is getting out in front of yet another Takata recall. It’s a smart move from the brand, but the smarter move for you, if your car has been affected, is to get this repair done as soon as possible. It is totally free, easily done, and takes little time.