BMW Issues Do Not Drive Order for Older Models With Takata Airbags

As the airbag inflators continue to age, the risk of injury or death continues to rise, hence the Do Not Drive order. As with some other Takata recalls, the propellant in the airbag inflator breaks down after years of exposure to the elements, especially temperature swings and humidity.

“We cannot state strongly enough just how urgent it is for our customers to take this warning seriously. We know these airbags only become more dangerous over time, which is why we are taking yet another step to get these parts out of our vehicles. Customers must park these vehicles immediately and take a few moments to check if their vehicle is safe for them and their family members to drive,” says Claus Eberhart, VP of aftersales for BMW North America. “Repairing these vehicles is quick, easy to arrange, and is completely free of charge,” he concluded. What he means by checking to see if the car is safe to drive is for drivers to ensure that their car isn't affected, and they can do this by inputting their vehicle identification number (VIN), which is located under the windshield on the driver's side, on BMW's website here.