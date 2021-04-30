Big SUV Shootout: 2021 Chevy Tahoe vs. 2021 Ford Expedition

Both SUVs offer comprehensive family-friendly features, expansive interior space and plenty of giddyup. To determine why you might choose one over the other, we brought in an example of each for a full evaluation and comparison.

Engines and fuel economy

The Ford Expedition is only available with one engine — a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 — but with two power levels. Most trim levels have 375 horsepower; the top-of-the-line Platinum offers 400 hp.

The Chevrolet Tahoe engine choices include two V8s (a 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter) and a turbodiesel six-cylinder, but there are limitations on availability. The 420-hp 6.2-liter is only available on the top-of-the-line trim level, and you also can't get the turbodiesel with the Z71 off-road trim level. Most Tahoes use the 5.3-liter V8, which makes 355 hp. Both the Tahoe and the Expedition use 10-speed automatic transmissions.

The Expedition's power advantage is obvious when you slam the gas pedal, but its extra grunt also shows up at lower speeds, like on residential or city streets, making it slightly more pleasing to drive. Conversely, the Tahoe's V8 soundtrack is a joy, even if it's lacking in power.

Regardless of configuration, the Ford Expedition gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined, and Chevy's 5.3-liter V8 gets 18 mpg combined. In our experience, it's harder to match the EPA's numbers with the Expedition. Your mileage will vary, but the takeaway is that 1 mpg is not that big of a difference here. If you seek the ultimate in fuel economy, Chevy's turbodiesel offers up to 24 mpg combined.

Winner: Ford