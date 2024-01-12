Biden Administration Announces $623 Million in Funding to Build Up EV and Hydrogen Infrastructure

“Under President Biden’s leadership, EV sales have more than quadrupled, the number of publicly available charging ports has grown by nearly 70 percent, and more than 4 million EVs are now on the road,” said the Department of Transportation.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $2.5 billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program is funding the grants, which will cover 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico. Also included in the $2.5 billion is $311 million awarded by the Federal Highway Administration to 36 projects. Two of those will go to tribes in Alaska and Arizona.

Another key metric is the $70 million headed for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. There's a heavy transport corridor between Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth; this funding is earmarked to build five hydrogen fueling stations to streamline hydrogen-powered trucks coming to and from Southern California.

Overall, more than 70% of the funding announced will support projects in disadvantaged communities, where EV chargers are often difficult to find. For example, $10 million is going to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to build EV charging stations at multi-family housing in disadvantaged and rural communities.

Another $1.4 million was awarded to the Chilkoot Indian Association in Haines, Alaska, where no public EV charging stations are available. Building more infrastructure could boost opportunities for drivers who want EVs but don’t have a private garage, the administration hopes.