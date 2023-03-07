Pros and cons of electric vehicles

Pro: Electric vehicles are good for the environment

Tailpipe emissions from gas-burning vehicles have not done any favors for our planet. That's where battery electric vehicles come in. These vehicles, like the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5, don't produce any emissions and are increasingly the way of the future. To be clear, the production of EVs produces significant emissions, and the charging of EVs produces emissions to the extent that the electrical grid is powered by fossil fuels. But at the end of the day, an EV is better for the planet, especially in the long run as grids shift to more renewable energy sources.

Pro: Improved air quality

In related news, if you like clean air, you're in luck! Switching from a gas-burning vehicle to a battery electric vehicle can improve local air quality as well as the environment at large. The fewer vehicles with internal combustion engines on the road, the better your local air quality will become. That has been especially true in metro areas like Los Angeles, where an increase in electric vehicles has been associated with a reduction in serious asthma cases.

Pro: Electric cars are cheaper to fuel

If you've spent your whole life paying for gas, you're probably well aware of the advantages of switching to electric. While electricity prices vary from state to state, just as they do for gasoline, you can save a bunch of money if you're able to charge at home.

Pro: Electric cars are less expensive to maintain

You'll still have to do a bit of maintenance on your electric vehicle, but the list of maintenance you won't have to do is quite a bit longer. There won't be any oil changes in your future, nor will there be any timing belts to replace. Brake pads should wear out less frequently, too, if your electric vehicle uses a lot of regenerative braking.

Pro: EVs are fun to drive

The instant torque delivered by electric vehicles makes them a blast to drive. Modern electric cars like the Tesla Model S are extremely efficient in addition to being lightning quick. The extreme Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 60 in 2.3 seconds, yet it's far from the EV equivalent of a gas guzzler, consuming electricity at a relatively moderate rate.

Pro: Electric vehicle tax credits

The good news is that EV tax credits have recently expanded to include used EVs. The bad news is that the rules surrounding which vehicles, and shoppers, qualify have become more complicated. Here are the latest details on the EV tax credit. Keep in mind that not all vehicles are eligible, nor are all shoppers. That's especially true when looking at used vehicles.

Pro: HOV lane accessibility

In some states, buying an electric vehicle gives you access to the HOV or carpool lane. That can be a pretty serious perk, especially if you live in Southern California. Used electric vehicles can be eligible for this perk depending on where the EV was registered previously and if it had the HOV decals in the past.

Pro: Peace and quiet

We love the rumble of a V8 sports car or the diesel clatter of a big truck, but there's something soothing about the quiet of an EV gliding on a smooth highway at the end of a workday. As more luxury car companies like Mercedes-Benz get involved in the electric car fight, you can feel these vehicles becoming ever more insulated and refined.