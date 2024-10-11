Skip to main content

The Best-Performing Cars Edmunds Has Tested

We poured over spreadsheets and crunched the numbers to find the best track performers we've tested — so far

2020 Ford Shelby GT500 front 3/4
  • written by
    Managing Editor, CarMax
    Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is the managing editor of CarMax at Edmunds, and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • We crunched the numbers to find the best-performing cars we've tested.
  • Eight cars made the cut, but obviously, there are much more to come.
  • Who came out on top? Watch the video to find out.

We test cars rigorously, and since 2017 we've been at the same test track, giving us years of comparable data to finally answer the question: What's the best-performing car Edmunds has ever tested?

To answer this, we didn't look just at straight-line performance. We also went into our data archives to find out which cars stopped shortest and which ones gripped best in a corner. And just to keep things at least kind of fair, we capped our list at cars costing no more than $100,000 — sorry, no exotics allowed.

Since we love data nearly as much as we love cars, we crunched the numbers and came up with eight different vehicles of wildly differing backgrounds that absolutely blew our performance-driving minds. What are they? And which came out on top? Well, you'll have to check out the video for that. Just brace yourself for a few surprises.

See All for Sale
Keith Buglewiczby

Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is the managing editor of CarMax at Edmunds, and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model