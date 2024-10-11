The Best-Performing Cars Edmunds Has Tested

We test cars rigorously, and since 2017 we've been at the same test track, giving us years of comparable data to finally answer the question: What's the best-performing car Edmunds has ever tested?

To answer this, we didn't look just at straight-line performance. We also went into our data archives to find out which cars stopped shortest and which ones gripped best in a corner. And just to keep things at least kind of fair, we capped our list at cars costing no more than $100,000 — sorry, no exotics allowed.

Since we love data nearly as much as we love cars, we crunched the numbers and came up with eight different vehicles of wildly differing backgrounds that absolutely blew our performance-driving minds. What are they? And which came out on top? Well, you'll have to check out the video for that. Just brace yourself for a few surprises.