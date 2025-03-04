Trump's New Tariffs Will Make Your Car More Expensive — Here's Why

President Donald Trump's sweeping 25% import tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada went into effect Tuesday. That means cars — along with plenty of other items — are about to get more expensive.

It's difficult to say exactly how much the tariffs will raise car prices, and prospective buyers won't notice a change overnight. Goods that entered the U.S. before 12:01 a.m. EST on March 4 were not subject to the tariff, so cars on dealer lots right now won't see their sticker prices change. However, some analysts have said prices will rise anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000 depending on make and model.

But it's not just where the cars are assembled that matters; Canada and Mexico also supply a vast number of parts for cars that are made here in the States. Ford, for example, has a close relationship with Multimatic, a Canadian company that supplied parts for and built the third-generation Ford GT. At the moment, Multimatic is also responsible for the final assembly of the Ford Mustang GTD.