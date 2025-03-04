Trump's New Tariffs Will Make Your Car More Expensive — Here's Why

New tariffs on Canada and Mexico affect more than just cars themselves

Canada Mexico Car Tariff
  • written by
    edited by
  • President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs go into effect today.
  • Cars from Ford, GM, Toyota and more will be subject to the new 25% penalty.
  • In addition to the cars themselves, parts for cars made in the U.S. will also become costlier.

President Donald Trump's sweeping 25% import tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada went into effect Tuesday. That means cars — along with plenty of other items — are about to get more expensive. 

It's difficult to say exactly how much the tariffs will raise car prices, and prospective buyers won't notice a change overnight. Goods that entered the U.S. before 12:01 a.m. EST on March 4 were not subject to the tariff, so cars on dealer lots right now won't see their sticker prices change. However, some analysts have said prices will rise anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000 depending on make and model. 

But it's not just where the cars are assembled that matters; Canada and Mexico also supply a vast number of parts for cars that are made here in the States. Ford, for example, has a close relationship with Multimatic, a Canadian company that supplied parts for and built the third-generation Ford GT. At the moment, Multimatic is also responsible for the final assembly of the Ford Mustang GTD. 

Consider These Recommendations
2025 Mustang GTD Spirit of America_03.jpg

The North American supply chain for cars is vast, with parts for cars often crossing multiple borders multiple times. The U.S., Canada, China and Mexico all ship parts to and from each other, making the widespread cost of the tariff — and whether it will affect jobs as automakers brace for increased production costs — impossible to know. 

Ford CEO Jim Farley said at an investor conference in February, "If you look at the tariffs, let's be real honest, long term, a 25% tariff across the Mexico and Canadian border will blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we have never seen." 

The automotive industry has opposed the tariffs because of how closely connected the supply chains between the U.S., Canada and Mexico are. Cars from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and other American brands all rely on assembly plants in either or both of those countries. Toyota, Honda and GM (among others) build more than 20% of the cars they sell in the U.S. in Canada and Mexico. 

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top