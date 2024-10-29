Take Your Batman Cosplay to the Next Level with a $3 Million Tumbler Batmobile Replica

The Tumbler replicas look identical to Batman's ride in the Nolan movies. This iteration of the Batmobile has a more military-inspired appearance than previous versions due to an angular body that's reminiscent of an F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft. There are big, semi-exposed tires at the front and a pair of even more massive, knobby rubber on each side of the rear. A jet engine also pokes out from the rear, but that piece is just for show; they don't actually propel the machine.

The Tumbler replicas pack a General Motors LS3 6.2-liter V8 making 525 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque, and the engine connects to a four-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The underpinnings consist of a tubular steel frame, and the body uses a mix of Kevlar, carbon fiber, sheetmetal and fiberglass. These vehicles aren't small at 183 inches long, 111 inches wide, and 60 inches tall. For context, a 2025 Honda CR-V is 184.8 inches long, 73.5 inches wide, and 66.2 inches tall. The Tumbler's roughly 5,511-pound curb weight also makes it pretty portly; even a base 2024 Ford Expedition is lighter at 5,368 pounds.

There are no photos of the replica's interior, but it should match what you see in the films. Inside, there's space for two occupants, and customers get custom-fit seats to match their dimensions. The dashboard features a pair of 10-inch screens. Drivers have a few of Batman's wonderful toys to play with, like a smoke screen dispenser and flap actuators. Right- and left-hand drive configurations are available.

Action Vehicle Engineering is building the Tumbler replicas for Warner Bros. Discovery. The company has an extensive history of building custom vehicles, including show cars for Hot Wheels.

Tumbler deliveries begin 15 months after the company receives the initial deposit for the car, a company spokesperson told Edmunds. They're exclusively available from the Wayne Enterprises Experience, an ultra-luxury shopping and event series that lets people live like Bruce Wayne. Buyers have enough time to assemble a custom Batsuit when they pick up a new Batmobile. Anyone with the $2.99 million to buy one should be able to find a large enough patch of private tarmac to go for a drive and pretend to be the Dark Knight.