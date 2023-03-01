It looks like Audi is going to give its biggest SUV, the Q7, yet another refresh. Refreshes, or face-lifts, are a way to keep a car up-to-date in the car market, and while they're never as complete as redesigning a car from the ground up, a refresh is a less expensive way of reskinning old bones to try to keep a car current. However, the Q7 already received a refresh, and most cars only receive one face-lift before a new model rolls off the production line. So what's going on here?

On the surface the updates appear to be quite mild. The spy shots here show small updates to the Audi's front and rear lighting schemes. There will also likely be changes to the front bumper, the grille, and the rear bumper to help better differentiate the face-lift from the current car. The inside will likely feature small changes and updates to connectivity and usability, as well as a refresh of the center console area and updates to smaller elements like the steering wheel.

What powertrains we'll see with the refresh are under wraps at the moment, but it's likely they will all carry over unchanged. It's expensive to revalidate new powertrains for current emissions standards, and by keeping them the same Audi avoids incurring that extra cost. We also expect that the SQ7 will receive a similar face-lift and similar changes to the interior, with refinements to the chassis and other key areas of go-fast version of the Q7.

But the bigger theme here is it seems clear that Audi is trying to buy itself some extra development time for the next Q7. It's worth keeping in mind that the Q7 is an important car for Audi — it has an extremely competitive set of rivals ranging from the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE to the new Range Rover Sport and Genesis GV80. This refresh is likely coming to help Audi make sure that it gets the next Q7 bang on, and it's been reported that cars launched in 2026 will be Audi's last round of pure internal-combustion-engine cars and that's when we'd expect to see the redesigned Q7.