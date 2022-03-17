Aston Martin stuffed a 5.9-liter V12 under the hood of the previous-generation Vantage for much of its 2006-2017 run. But when the new Vantage debuted for 2019, the exotic powertrain was nowhere to be found. Had the benefits of a forced-induction V8 finally killed the Vantage's 12-cylinder dreams?

Like the beginning of any good action movie with an over-the-hill star, the V12 was retired, but now it's back for just one … more … job. For one year only, this is the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage.

Meet the fastest, most powerful, Vantage ever built

The 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage will mark the last time a 12-cylinder is stuffed into a Vantage from the factory. It replaces the standard twin-turbocharged V8 for the twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 from Aston's top-of-the-line sports car, the DBS. It's detuned in the Vantage but still manages to pump out an impressive 690 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. Aston Martin says the V12 Vantage sets a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds — about half a second quicker than the standard Vantage — and has a top speed of 200 mph.