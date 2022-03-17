- This marks the last time a V12 will be equipped in a Vantage.
- With 690 hp, this is the fastest and most powerful Vantage ever.
- Limited run of 333 examples is already sold out.
Aston Martin stuffed a 5.9-liter V12 under the hood of the previous-generation Vantage for much of its 2006-2017 run. But when the new Vantage debuted for 2019, the exotic powertrain was nowhere to be found. Had the benefits of a forced-induction V8 finally killed the Vantage's 12-cylinder dreams?
Like the beginning of any good action movie with an over-the-hill star, the V12 was retired, but now it's back for just one … more … job. For one year only, this is the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage.
The 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage will mark the last time a 12-cylinder is stuffed into a Vantage from the factory. It replaces the standard twin-turbocharged V8 for the twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 from Aston's top-of-the-line sports car, the DBS. It's detuned in the Vantage but still manages to pump out an impressive 690 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. Aston Martin says the V12 Vantage sets a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds — about half a second quicker than the standard Vantage — and has a top speed of 200 mph.
The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which Aston says is tuned for quicker shifts compared to the V8's transmission. It sends power to the rear wheels and features a mechanical limited-slip differential. The V12 Vantage also makes use of lightweight carbon-ceramic brakes, plus carbon fiber throughout the vehicle — including the front bumper, hood and front fender — to offset weight of the larger engine.
Unlike previous generations of the V12 Vantage, this one will only be available as a coupe, with a run of only 333 examples. The distinctive hood style is an homage to the Vantage GT12, which was built to be a tribute to the Vantage GT3 race car. Aston Martin has gone all out with the exterior, from aggressive aerodynamic improvements to the wing out back, and it's all functional. With or without the wing, the V12 Vantage has been designed to have high-speed stability.
Inside the cabin, the V12 Vantage isn't extraordinarily different from the V8 model, though the automaker is encouraging buyers to take advantage of its Q by Aston Martin personalization service. Though possible, Aston Martin said it's likely that no two V12 Vantages will be exactly alike given all the color and material choices available.
Here's the bad news: By the time Aston officially announced production of the V12 Vantage, it had already sold the entire run. Aston Martin added that despite selling out, the automaker also had an "oversubscribed register of interest eagerly waiting in the wings" for anyone who has to back out of an order.
Though they've all been spoken for, the idea of getting behind the wheel of the V12 Vantage still plucks at the heartstrings. The sound of a 12-cylinder really is something special, and Aston Martin is one of the few manufacturers who makes one. Though we're excited about a more electrified future overall, the loss of yet another V12 stings.
Aston Martin introduces then cruelly takes away all hope of a full-scale V12 Vantage revival. The 333 lucky buyers of this limited-run Vantage will own a piece of history, as this will be the last time a V12 is fitted to a Vantage from the factory.