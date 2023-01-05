Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Teased in Dramatic Fashion

We already know that Aston Martin is taking its lineup electric, and it plans on launching its first EV in 2025. Even before that, the British brand will debut its first plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla, in 2024. In the meantime, Aston Martin is taking a moment to send off its internal combustion vehicles with flair. Soon coming to an end is the DBS bloodline, and with it the heir apparent DBS 770 Ultimate, which the brand calls “a final edition flagship to surpass them all.”

Teased in a new video that reveals little of the car but suggests high drama, Aston Martin opted for poetry by Emily Brontë and accompanying dark imagery to hype the DBS 770 Ultimate. Boasting 770 metric horsepower, which translates to 759 hp in U.S. terms, the DBS 770 Ultimate will have 44 more ponies than the 2022 DBS. While Aston says the Ultimate version is reengineered, it is a safe assumption that it’s keeping the raucous twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine from the previous model.