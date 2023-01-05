- Aston Martin is capping off its DBS line with the "re-engineered" 770 Ultimate model.
- The final iteration of the 2+2 supercar will have 44 more hp than the 2022 version.
- Only 499 examples will be produced.
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Teased in Dramatic Fashion
Is this the new Aston Martin we've all been waiting for or just a rehash of old ideas?
We already know that Aston Martin is taking its lineup electric, and it plans on launching its first EV in 2025. Even before that, the British brand will debut its first plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla, in 2024. In the meantime, Aston Martin is taking a moment to send off its internal combustion vehicles with flair. Soon coming to an end is the DBS bloodline, and with it the heir apparent DBS 770 Ultimate, which the brand calls “a final edition flagship to surpass them all.”
Teased in a new video that reveals little of the car but suggests high drama, Aston Martin opted for poetry by Emily Brontë and accompanying dark imagery to hype the DBS 770 Ultimate. Boasting 770 metric horsepower, which translates to 759 hp in U.S. terms, the DBS 770 Ultimate will have 44 more ponies than the 2022 DBS. While Aston says the Ultimate version is reengineered, it is a safe assumption that it’s keeping the raucous twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine from the previous model.
Carbon-ceramic brakes, a top speed of 211 mph, a cabin that's wrapped in leather, and a number of custom interior options like carbon fiber, open-pore ash wood and satin-finished chrome make the DBS 770 sound like it has the makings of something special. Technically, the DBS is a 2+2 seater, which means the front seats are a luxurious place to spend time and the back seats are, well, not. It's a beast made for wringing out on twisty roads and cross-continental journeys, not trips to the local big-box store. This is no family car, but Aston Martin does offer a matching four-piece luggage set on the side that somehow fits in the trunk, so maybe a road trip or two wouldn't be out of the question.
If a $300,000-plus luxury grand tourer appeals, get in line: Only 499 examples will be produced, split between 300 Coupe models and 199 Volante (the convertible version). Expect to see production models this quarter.
Edmunds says
Driving a DBS is already an otherworldly experience. Put us behind the wheel of a 770 Ultimate and we promise to return it ... eventually.