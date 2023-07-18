- Hennessey's take on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse makes 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.
Hennessey-Tuned Ford Mustang Dark Horse Debuts With 850 Horsepower
Hennessey doing what it does best
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is already a tuned-up racetrack-ready version of the all-new Mustang. New connecting rods, a forged crankshaft, and twin throttle bodies boost the Dark Horse V8's output to 500 horsepower. Hennessey, never a company to leave fast cars as they are, has added the equivalent of an Integra Type S to that figure. The Texan tuning firm calls its 850-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse the H850. The V8, thanks to forced induction, now produces 650 lb-ft of torque.
Hennessey’s H850, which can be ordered either with Ford’s Tremec six-speed manual or its 10-speed auto, gets a new supercharger, induction system, injectors and fuel pump. Hennessey makes it all work with its own HPE engine management software. The tuning firm notes this is a 70% increase in power. Hennessey, never change.
The brand’s own forged aluminum alloy wheels are also fitted, and new Brembo brakes should help the new power figures remain at least somewhat in check. Because supercharger whine isn’t enough of a complement to the new power figures, Hennessey also adds a carbon-fiber splitter, side skirts and rear spoiler. Other cosmetic changes include optional Heritage graphics and Hennessey embroidered headrests, and new badging and script can be found on the quarter panels and bumper.
Like many of the brand’s other tuned-up creations, the H850 is backed by a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. Production is set for fourth quarter of 2023, but pricing has not yet been announced.
Edmunds says
It's staggering how much power Hennessey is able to extract with relatively simple upgrades. A few changes to the fuel system and a supercharger aren't much to create a 350-horsepower gain. We're sure the H850 will be ludicrously expensive, but for a Mustang making more power than some McLarens, many will likely find the price worth the pain (to their wallets).