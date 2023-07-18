Hennessey-Tuned Ford Mustang Dark Horse Debuts With 850 Horsepower

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is already a tuned-up racetrack-ready version of the all-new Mustang. New connecting rods, a forged crankshaft, and twin throttle bodies boost the Dark Horse V8's output to 500 horsepower. Hennessey, never a company to leave fast cars as they are, has added the equivalent of an Integra Type S to that figure. The Texan tuning firm calls its 850-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse the H850. The V8, thanks to forced induction, now produces 650 lb-ft of torque.

Hennessey’s H850, which can be ordered either with Ford’s Tremec six-speed manual or its 10-speed auto, gets a new supercharger, induction system, injectors and fuel pump. Hennessey makes it all work with its own HPE engine management software. The tuning firm notes this is a 70% increase in power. Hennessey, never change.