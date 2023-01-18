Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate First Look: Big Power, Big Prowess

The Aston Martin DBS is the brand's current flagship barnstorming super GT. Yes, the Valhalla and Valkyrie exist, but they're halo cars that aren't available to just anyone. The DBS is the tippy-top of Aston's standard product range, and the new 770 Ultimate is Aston's farewell to its most powerful grand tourer.

Plenty of what made the DBS so special in the first place has been tweaked to make the DBS 770 Ultimate. This generation of DBS (which used to be called the DBS Superleggera before it was shortened to just DBS) was originally lauded for its excellent power but was missing a key element of driver engagement, which is exactly what the 770 Ultimate aims to provide. The most obvious change is in the name — the 770 stands for the new DBS's metric horsepower figure. In American ponies, the DBS 770 Ultimate's 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 makes 759 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

The extra power comes courtesy of a 7% increase in boost pressure from the turbos and modified intakes and ignition pathways. Power is sent through a modified version of the same ZF-made eight-speed automatic for snappier shifts to the rear wheels. Standard carbon-ceramic brakes (that are identical to those on the standard DBS) should help haul you down from the 770's 211 mph top speed in a hurry.

But it's not all about power — it's about enjoying the drive, too. A new solidly mounted steering column should help give the car a more affirmative front end that relays better feedback from the front tires. Backing up the changes to the steering is a 25% increase in lateral chassis stiffness thanks to additions like a reworked front cross member and thicker rear undertray. The adaptive dampers have also been modified to boost control without sacrificing comfort.

There are also some visual changes that accompany the underbody improvements. The front end has been massaged, as has the rear, and there are some new wheels. It seems the appearance has a bit more menace to it without compromising the elegance of the original car, but these images likely don't do the car justice. Inside there are some new seats and a bit more carbon fiber, but the layout remains identical to the standard DBS.

Since the DBS 770 Ultimate is an Aston, there will be a range of custom colors and options for both the interior and exterior for buyers to pick from. All 499 examples — 300 coupes and 199 convertibles — have already been spoken for, but if you're interested and didn't get your name down in time, hopefully a few well-specified examples will show up on the secondhand market soon.