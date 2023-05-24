Aston Martin DB12 First Look: Grand Touring, Sans V12

There has been a lot of work done underneath that new sheetmetal, though. Aside from the reworked V8 engine (and the death of the DB's signature V12), there's a new electronically controlled rear differential that can go from fully locked to fully open in milliseconds. The diff is linked with the reworked stability control system that, says Aston, should result in more agility in tight, low-speed corners and more composure in high-speed stuff.

Even further under the skin, the bonded aluminum structure that makes up the DB12's body is 7% torsionally stiffer thanks to new bracing and more rigid undertrays. Thanks to the extra stiffness (both torsionally and laterally), the anti-roll bars can be stiffer, too. That, in combination with electronically adjustable dampers that have a greater breadth between comfort and sport, should mean this new Aston can be firmer when you want to drive quickly and softer when you just want to cruise along.

Underhood is a tweaked version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that powers the DB11. It now makes 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, with the power sent to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission with that aforementioned e-diff worked into it. All that extra grunt in combination with a shorter final drive ratio means even quicker acceleration, and Aston quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph.