Edmunds Top Rated Kia EV9 Joins Our Long-Term Test Fleet

What did we get?

The EV9 is offered in five trim levels encompassing two battery pack sizes, two motor configurations, and a host of various features. Though we'd have been plenty happy with the midlevel Wind trim model, which gets the larger 99.8-kWh battery and dual-motor-all-wheel-drive setup putting out 379 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, Kia lent us a brand-new top-of-the-line GT-Line trim. The GT-Line sits two trims above the Wind and its motors produce an additional 73 lb-ft of peak torque, for a total of 516 lb-ft. The other dual-motor trims have the option to level up to GT-Line torque levels over-the-air, for a fee. (And, yes, while we often buy our long-termers, Kia loaned us this EV9 for the purposes of evaluation.)

As far as features go, the EV9 offers just about everything you'd want in a modern SUV. Kia's prix-fixe trims mean the top GT-Line includes most of them, leaving few stand-alone extras to tack on. Some of the standout features include LED headlights, heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs, a 14-speaker Meridian premium audio system, a surround-view camera system, a head-up display, vehicle-to-load port for powering external electric devices, 21-inch wheels, and a self-leveling rear suspension, among other things. One of the few options aside from exterior paint color and interior sueded seat trim is power-reclining second-row seats, but we didn't get those.

The simplified trim structure makes the buying process easier, though one of the downsides we see specifically for the EV9 is you can only get a second-row bench seat on the base Light trim or midlevel Wind. So if you want a seven-seater, that precludes you from many other attractive options, which is unfortunate.