Volvo's Big Electric SUV, the 2025 EX90, Costs $77,990

The 2025 Volvo EX90 starts at $77,990, including $1,295 in destination charges for the Twin Motor Plus seven-seater model. Volvo’s new flagship EV will be offered exclusively in a dual-motor AWD setup as either a six- or seven-seater with two variants and two trims. You'll have either the standard powertrain or the Performance EX90, and both will have Plus and Ultra trim levels to pick from (it might be confusing, but yes, "Plus" actually means the base model here). The default is the seven-seat configuration, but opting for the captain's chairs in the second row makes the EX90 $500 more expensive on all trims and cuts passenger capacity down to six.

The six-seater Plus trim, positioned above the entry-level EX90 Plus, costs $78,490. The Ultra trim begins with the $82,340 seven-seater configuration and is only slightly less expensive than the six-seater model, which is priced from $82,840. Volvo will also offer an EX90 Performance, which bumps power from 408 horsepower to 496 hp. There will likely be more changes for the Performance models, but Volvo has told us that those details will be shared at a later date.