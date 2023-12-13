- The 2025 Volvo EX90 costs $77,990 MSRP including $1,295 in destination charges.
- Volvo’s new flagship EV will be offered exclusively in a dual-motor AWD setup as either a six- or seven-seater.
- The range tops out with the EX90 Twin Motor Performance Ultra trim, priced at $87,840.
Volvo's Big Electric SUV, the 2025 EX90, Costs $77,990
The Volvo EX90 is expensive, but the brand hopes to justify the cost with standard safety features
The 2025 Volvo EX90 starts at $77,990, including $1,295 in destination charges for the Twin Motor Plus seven-seater model. Volvo’s new flagship EV will be offered exclusively in a dual-motor AWD setup as either a six- or seven-seater with two variants and two trims. You'll have either the standard powertrain or the Performance EX90, and both will have Plus and Ultra trim levels to pick from (it might be confusing, but yes, "Plus" actually means the base model here). The default is the seven-seat configuration, but opting for the captain's chairs in the second row makes the EX90 $500 more expensive on all trims and cuts passenger capacity down to six.
The six-seater Plus trim, positioned above the entry-level EX90 Plus, costs $78,490. The Ultra trim begins with the $82,340 seven-seater configuration and is only slightly less expensive than the six-seater model, which is priced from $82,840. Volvo will also offer an EX90 Performance, which bumps power from 408 horsepower to 496 hp. There will likely be more changes for the Performance models, but Volvo has told us that those details will be shared at a later date.
In any case, Performance models follow the same formula as the base model, with an optional six-seat configuration costing slightly more than the standard seven-seat one. The Performance lineup is kicked off by the Plus seven-seater trim, priced at $82,990, and its six-seater variant, priced at $83,490. Six- and seven-seat Performance Ultra models will run $87,340 and $87,840, respectively.
The EX90, at least in terms of pricing, looks strong compared to the competition. BMW’s electric SUV, the iX xDrive50, starts at $88,095, with the performance-oriented iX M60 running a whopping $112,495 to start. The Rivian R1S is available in a single Adventure trim level, priced at $79,800 MSRP. Volvo does offer more trim levels and options than either, but it also does not have a single optional safety feature — all of them are standard. It’ll be interesting to see how the Volvo stacks up when the EX90 begins production in the first half of 2024.
Edmunds says
On paper, the Volvo EX90 looks like a strong alternative to its competitors, especially considering its raft of standard safety features that neither the BMW nor the Rivian R1S offers.