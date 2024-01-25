The 2024 Honda Prologue Costs $48,795, Has 296 Miles Of Range

The 2024 Honda Prologue will be offered in three trims with front- or all-wheel drive, and pricing ranging from $48,795 for the base EX model to $59,295 for the range-topping AWD Elite model. Honda has also provided EPA range figures spanning 273 miles for the AWD Elite trim to 296 miles for the front-wheel-drive EX. All Prologue models come standard with Honda Sensing, the brand’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems, as well as features like heated seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-zone climate control.

Each Prologue trim, save the Elite trim, will offer customers a choice between front- and all-wheel drive, with the latter costing slightly more and offering less range. The $51,795 Prologue EX Dual Motor costs $3,000 more than the front-drive model and comes with 281 miles of range. The gap between the front-drive ($53,095) and all-wheel drive ($56,095) Prologue Touring is also $3,000, and range stays about the same, at 296 miles and 281 miles, respectively. All-wheel drive is standard for the $59,295 Elite trim, though range takes a hit, landing at an EPA-estimated 273 miles.

Power levels for the Prologue vary depending on the chosen number of motors. All front-wheel-drive models are powered by a front-mounted single motor producing 212 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel-drive configurations add a second motor onto the rear axle, which bumps power up to 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque. Regardless of the motor setup, each Prologue is powered by an 85-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that Honda says will add 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes thanks to 150-kW fast charging.

Honda will offer a variety of credit options for in-home and public charging; a Level 2 home charging setup will run buyers $500, and a portable Level 1 or 2 charging kit can be had for $250 with a $300 EVgo charging credit. Finally, buyers can also opt for a $750 EVgo charging credit, or mix and match the above as they desire.