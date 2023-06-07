What kind of power and range does the EX30 have?

Volvo will offer two powertrain options with the EX30 at launch: a single-motor option that puts focus on efficiency and range, and a dual-motor variant that is all about performance. Both versions are equipped with a nickel-manganese-cobalt lithium-ion battery with 69 kWh of total capacity and 64 kWh of usable capacity. It isn't a huge battery, but the EX30's relatively light weight (by EV standards) means that the single-motor variant is estimated to deliver 275 miles of range on a full charge. That version, by the way, mounts one motor — developing 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque — at the rear axle.

For buyers craving performance, the dual-motor variant should not disappoint. This EX30 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, making it Volvo's quickest vehicle to date. At 265 miles on a charge, there's a minor knock to maximum range in this configuration, but it absolutely trounces the single-motor's estimated 5.1-second sprint time.

Both EX30s offer DC fast charging, at rates up to 153 kW. Volvo says that when plugged into a station delivering the EX30's maximum charging rate, the EX30 will take approximately 27 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% capacity. For further convenience, you can use the display screen in the car to schedule what time the car should start charging, what level it should charge to, and what amperage you would prefer to use.