Volvo's All-New Electric EX30 Is a Big Deal
It's a tiny SUV, but the EX30 is huge on convenience, style and affordability
The 2025 EX30 is a brand-new small electric SUV from Volvo. It's the automaker's smallest SUV to date, both in size and carbon footprint, but it's packed with all the innovative features and smart design that you’d expect from a Volvo.
Following the brand's commitment to produce only electric vehicles by 2030, the EX30 will be the second EV to bear the new EX nomenclature after the three-row EX90 due early next year. This SUV is small — think Chevrolet Bolt EUV, but incredibly clever.
What kind of power and range does the EX30 have?
Volvo will offer two powertrain options with the EX30 at launch: a single-motor option that puts focus on efficiency and range, and a dual-motor variant that is all about performance. Both versions are equipped with a nickel-manganese-cobalt lithium-ion battery with 69 kWh of total capacity and 64 kWh of usable capacity. It isn't a huge battery, but the EX30's relatively light weight (by EV standards) means that the single-motor variant is estimated to deliver 275 miles of range on a full charge. That version, by the way, mounts one motor — developing 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque — at the rear axle.
For buyers craving performance, the dual-motor variant should not disappoint. This EX30 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, making it Volvo's quickest vehicle to date. At 265 miles on a charge, there's a minor knock to maximum range in this configuration, but it absolutely trounces the single-motor's estimated 5.1-second sprint time.
Both EX30s offer DC fast charging, at rates up to 153 kW. Volvo says that when plugged into a station delivering the EX30's maximum charging rate, the EX30 will take approximately 27 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% capacity. For further convenience, you can use the display screen in the car to schedule what time the car should start charging, what level it should charge to, and what amperage you would prefer to use.
How's the EX30's interior?
The EX30's interior is both surprising and serene. The modern Scandinavian design not only keeps the cabin calm and clean, but there are many features to provide more space and convenience in this petite SUV.
To begin with, every EX30 features a Harman Kardon soundbar that spans the dashboard in lieu of traditional speakers. By removing the speakers that are mounted in the doors, there's extra storage space. Additionally, cupholders are cleverly hidden in the center console. When needed, the two cupholders slide out like a tray. And there is even a handy imprinted guide on the inside of the tailgate listing cargo space dimensions and examples of popular items that will fit in the back if you're unsure if you have the space.
However, there is so much more to the EX30's interior than clever storage solutions. Four interior design themes (or "rooms" as Volvo calls them) are available inside the EX30. Using recycled materials throughout, each theme is unique and has a ton of personality. Some of the materials used are recycled denim, flax, wool and PET bottles.
How's the EX30's tech?
The EX30's tech game is strong, offering wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity (a first for Volvo), Google Assistant and Google Maps integration, and 5G connectivity where available. The 12.3-inch center screen houses many popular entertainment apps like Spotify, Audible and YouTube (so you don't have to twiddle your thumbs while charging).
As you'd expect, Volvo offers abundant safety tech in the EX30. New features include a driver attention monitor that monitors face and eye movements — as well as hands-on detection for the steering wheel — 13 times per second. Volvo says the system can determine whether the driver is fatigued or distracted, possibly before the driver has realized it.
Other highlights include the new intersection auto brake feature, which will detect cars crossing the driver's path and bring the EX30 to a stop to help prevent accidents. And finally, a new door open alert will warn you if a cyclist or other vehicle is approaching the EX30's door.
How economical is the EX30?
The EX30's biggest surprise is its starting price. The rear-wheel-drive Single Motor Extended Range model will have an MSRP of $34,950 (before destination and handling fees), making it the least expensive premium electric vehicle on the market.
Edmunds says
Volvo has made the EX30 appealing in so many different ways. It looks great, it's packed with tech, and it has a wealth of safety features. And now with such an accessible starting price, luxury EV ownership just got real for many people. We can't wait to see how it drives.