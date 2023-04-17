Volkswagen Drops the Digital Camo, Officially Unveils 2025 ID.7

Volkswagen's lineup of fully electric vehicles isn't exactly robust at the moment — at least, not in the United States. The German automaker is bolstering its offerings with the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7, which was revealed today and will arrive on American shores next year.

VW currently only sells the well-received but far from perfect ID.4 crossover/hatchback in the United States, keeping the ID.3 and ID.5 in Europe and ID.6 as a Chinese exclusive. That will change over the next few years. We've already seen (and driven) the European version of the Microbus revival called the ID. Buzz, which isn't due in the U.S. until mid-2024. And now we know the 2025 ID.7 will join the lineup at right around the same time.

The ID.7's 117-inch wheelbase is slightly longer than that of the dearly departed Passat, putting it on the large end of midsize sedans. It sports a fastback profile, which Volkswagen expects will make it both easy on the eyes and slippery through air. The German automaker claims a drag coefficient of 0.23, which puts it between the ultra-efficient Lucid Air (0.20) and the boxier ID.4 (0.28). A lower number is better and translates to lower consumption.

What's under the ID.7's hood?

The ID.7 will be available in two trims: Pro and Pro S. That will dictate what battery you get and what kind of horsepower you'll get. The Pro comes with a battery with 77 kWh of usable capacity, which Volkswagen says can offer more than 380 miles of range. A larger 86-kWh pack comes on the Pro S and delivers a claimed 435 miles of range. Regardless of which pack you go with, the ID.7 is driven by a single electric motor producing 282 horsepower and 402 lb-ft of torque. Expect decent, if not exactly barnstorming, acceleration.

What's the ID.7's range like?

​​Volkswagen's range claims are based on the European WLTP testing cycle, which is typically more generous than our own EPA estimates. Volkswagen also notes that its range figures are for European versions of the ID.7, hinting that their American cousins may have different equipment and thus range. With that in mind, the ID.7 will need to be able to travel about 350 miles on a charge to go toe-to-toe with the current segment leader, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

How's the ID.7's interior?

Judging by interior photos, it seems Volkswagen has both learned from and will continue some of the ID.4's mistakes. The center console remains frustratingly touch-only, with a capacitive area below the screen. At least the climate controls are backlit now, solving one of our editors' most vocal complaints about our own long-term ID.4. Also on the please-fix-for-production wish list are the steering wheel buttons that lie under a gloss black rocker panel. The layout is especially curious given that Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer recently announced that VW steering wheels would begin incorporating physical buttons again.

How's the ID.7's tech?

Volkswagen says the ID.7 will come standard with a 15-inch horizontally oriented central touchscreen, a narrow digital instrument panel and an augmented reality head-up display. There will also be a voice assistant that understands context clues. Volkswagen gives the example that if a user says, "Hello, Volkswagen, my hands are cold," the system will automatically turn on the heated steering wheel.

Massaging seats will also be available and Volkswagen will debut a new seat climate control with the ID.7. An automatic climate mode will be available for both the driver and passenger seats through three modes: maximum heating, maximum ventilation or maximum drying. Sensors in the seats will, according to Volkswagen, detect current conditions and make the necessary adjustments.

On the options list is a panoramic sunroof — it's electrochromatic, meaning that you can turn the glass transparent or opaque at the press of a button — alongside a premium Harman Kardon sound system. The 14-speaker system churns out 700 watts and features a center speaker up front and a subwoofer in the back.

How's the ID.7's storage?

Although VW hasn't mentioned specific cargo figures, judging by the reveal photos, the ID.7 appears to offer a relatively roomy trunk. The hatchback-style opening should make for easy access to storage. The rear seats can also be folded down to create a larger storage area.