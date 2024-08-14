- The Sequoia 1794 comes with real walnut wood trim in the cabin.
- The front occupants can relax while using the massaging seats.
- A new wireless trailer camera provides a better view of the surroundings while towing.
2025 Toyota Sequoia Gets 1794 Trim With Standard Massaging Seats
The 1794 also comes with a towing package that includes a Wi-Fi-enabled camera to place on a trailer
Hot on the heels of updating the Tundra pickup, its platform-mate, the 2025 Toyota Sequoia, also receives some upgrades. The new 1794 trim level comes standard with a luxurious interior and towing package, and it slots between the TRD Pro and Capstone models.
The 1794 grade is already available for the Tundra, and now the Sequoia benefits from similar upgrades. The SUV's exterior features chrome trim, black 20-inch wheels, and model-specific badging. Most of the 1794’s improvements are in the cabin. Real walnut wood trim adorns areas like the dashboard, center console and door panels. The leather-upholstered front seats have 10-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. The second row has captain's chairs.
Amenities in the Sequoia 1794 include a panoramic roof and a 14-speaker JBL stereo. It also comes standard with the Tow Tech package, which includes a backup guide and straight-path steering assist.
The towing pack includes a new Wi-Fi-enabled camera. Drivers can attach it to the trailer's rear and watch the video feed of the traffic on the digital rearview mirror or infotainment screen.
The TRD Off-Road package is optional on the 1794 trim. It equips the SUV with Bilstein monotube shock absorbers, TRD-tuned springs, and a locking rear differential. Tech upgrades include a Multi-Terrain Select system for tuning the Sequoia to the conditions, Crawl Control, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor that displays the front, side and rear camera feeds.
The massaging seats are also standard on the Platinum and Capstone trim levels. The infotainment screen allows occupants to select whether the chairs knead their upper or lower body at a range of intensities.
The 2025 Sequoia continues to come with a hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with a total output of 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic is the only transmission option. The 1794 trim level also comes standard with a part-time four-wheel-drive system.
Toyota hasn't priced the 2025 Sequoia yet, but we'll likely learn how much the 1794 trim level (along with the rest of the model range) costs closer to the car's launch later this year.
Edmunds says
The Sequoia 1794 has an impressive interior. With the massaging seats and a 14-speaker stereo, the SUV should have no problem letting occupants comfortably cover many miles on the interstate.