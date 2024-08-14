Skip to main content

2025 Toyota Sequoia Gets 1794 Trim With Standard Massaging Seats

The 1794 also comes with a towing package that includes a Wi-Fi-enabled camera to place on a trailer

2025 Toyota Sequoia 1794 Front Angle
  • written by
    Correspondent
    Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The Sequoia 1794 comes with real walnut wood trim in the cabin.
  • The front occupants can relax while using the massaging seats.
  • A new wireless trailer camera provides a better view of the surroundings while towing.

Hot on the heels of updating the Tundra pickup, its platform-mate, the 2025 Toyota Sequoia, also receives some upgrades. The new 1794 trim level comes standard with a luxurious interior and towing package, and it slots between the TRD Pro and Capstone models.

The 1794 grade is already available for the Tundra, and now the Sequoia benefits from similar upgrades. The SUV's exterior features chrome trim, black 20-inch wheels, and model-specific badging. Most of the 1794’s improvements are in the cabin. Real walnut wood trim adorns areas like the dashboard, center console and door panels. The leather-upholstered front seats have 10-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. The second row has captain's chairs.

Amenities in the Sequoia 1794 include a panoramic roof and a 14-speaker JBL stereo. It also comes standard with the Tow Tech package, which includes a backup guide and straight-path steering assist.

65 for sale in your area
See All for Sale
2025 Toyota Sequoia 1794 Dashboard

The towing pack includes a new Wi-Fi-enabled camera. Drivers can attach it to the trailer's rear and watch the video feed of the traffic on the digital rearview mirror or infotainment screen.

The TRD Off-Road package is optional on the 1794 trim. It equips the SUV with Bilstein monotube shock absorbers, TRD-tuned springs, and a locking rear differential. Tech upgrades include a Multi-Terrain Select system for tuning the Sequoia to the conditions, Crawl Control, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor that displays the front, side and rear camera feeds.

The massaging seats are also standard on the Platinum and Capstone trim levels. The infotainment screen allows occupants to select whether the chairs knead their upper or lower body at a range of intensities.

The 2025 Sequoia continues to come with a hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with a total output of 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic is the only transmission option. The 1794 trim level also comes standard with a part-time four-wheel-drive system.

Toyota hasn't priced the 2025 Sequoia yet, but we'll likely learn how much the 1794 trim level (along with the rest of the model range) costs closer to the car's launch later this year.

2025 Toyota Sequoia 1794 Front Angle

Edmunds says

The Sequoia 1794 has an impressive interior. With the massaging seats and a 14-speaker stereo, the SUV should have no problem letting occupants comfortably cover many miles on the interstate.

Chris Bruceby

Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Photo Sponsored By
2025 Hyundai TUCSON
Learn More 
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The BMW Summer Sales Event
Shop Now at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Acura RDX
Learn More at Acura.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model