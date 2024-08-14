2025 Toyota Sequoia Gets 1794 Trim With Standard Massaging Seats

Hot on the heels of updating the Tundra pickup, its platform-mate, the 2025 Toyota Sequoia, also receives some upgrades. The new 1794 trim level comes standard with a luxurious interior and towing package, and it slots between the TRD Pro and Capstone models.

The 1794 grade is already available for the Tundra, and now the Sequoia benefits from similar upgrades. The SUV's exterior features chrome trim, black 20-inch wheels, and model-specific badging. Most of the 1794’s improvements are in the cabin. Real walnut wood trim adorns areas like the dashboard, center console and door panels. The leather-upholstered front seats have 10-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. The second row has captain's chairs.

Amenities in the Sequoia 1794 include a panoramic roof and a 14-speaker JBL stereo. It also comes standard with the Tow Tech package, which includes a backup guide and straight-path steering assist.