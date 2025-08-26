You might not notice from a glance, but the Toyota RAV4 and the Lexus NX share a lot in common underneath. These two compact crossovers represent the Japanese automaker’s mainstream (Toyota) and luxury (Lexus) entries in this crowded segment. If you’re considering one, the other is also worth a look.

For 2025, the Toyota and the Lexus are both available with a gas engine or a plug-in-hybrid powertrain in addition to a traditional hybrid setup. Come 2026, however, the RAV4 switches to a new generation and will only offer a hybrid (with a new base front-wheel-drive version) and a plug-in hybrid variant. The new RAV4 makes big changes to the crossover's formula, but since Toyota hasn't released full specs for its new SUV yet, we're using the 2025 model in this comparison.

We’ve focused on the hybrid version of both models for this comparison. Read on to see how power, fuel economy, packaging, and features differ between the Toyota and the Lexus.