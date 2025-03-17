But here’s the thing: Around 80% of Ram HD truck buyers shell out the extra $12,595 for the 6.7-liter Cummins diesel inline-six engine. That’s a huge amount of money, but you get a huge amount of power: 430 hp and a staggering 1,075 lb-ft of torque. That’s bananas. So bananas, in fact, that Ram claims the 2500 will now do a 0-60 mph run in just 6.9 seconds, something we definitely look forward to verifying at the Edmunds test track.

Both engines now use eight-speed automatic transmissions, and all 2025 Ram HD trucks have electronic column shifters — no more rotary knobs for some models. Ram says this is because fleet customers wanted a consistent operating experience across all their HD trucks.

A true test of towing

The Davis Dam grade is a grueling, miles-long 6% grade stretch of highway near the Arizona/Nevada border. Not only does this hill test trucks to their limits, but it’s also the home of the official SAE J2807 test, which levels the playing field for published towing capacities. Manufacturers can't cheat or make outrageous or dangerous claims because the test procedure is clearly outlined and must be done in a specific location.