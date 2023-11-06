The 2025 Ram 1500 Ditches V8s, Adds Turbos and New Tech

What's under the Ram 1500's hood?

Gone from the Ram 1500 lineup is the stalwart V8. As in, entirely. Not a single Ram 1500 will be powered by an eight-cylinder engine from the 2025 model year onward. But that's not neccesarily a bad thing. The 5.7-liter Hemi found under the hood of the current 1500 is ages old, with a gruff power delivery and clunky engagement. It also doesn't make sufficient power compared to its rivals. That's what Ram is aiming to fix with the V8's replacement, the automaker's new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine named the Hurricane.

The new I6 will come in two power outputs. The standard version produces 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque, while High Output versions will make 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. For context, the 5.7-liter V8 in the current 1500 makes just 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, making even the entry-level I6 more potent. It's worth noting that the TRX — the most powerful production pickup ever made as of this writing — will be discontinued after 2024 and will be replaced with a new 1500 called RHO. Details are slim for now, but this new trim will effectively replace the TRX as the brand's most capable sport pickup and will use the 540-hp variant of the I6.