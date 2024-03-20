2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e: A GLC Hybrid With Huge EV Range

For reference, there is not one mainstream plug-in hybrid that has a claimed EV range of more than 60 miles at the moment. The plug-in that gets the closest is the Range Rover Sport PHEV with an EPA-estimated EV-only range of 53 miles. That puts this GLC in some seriously rarefied air and makes the proposition of owning a PHEV significantly more enticing because it allows buyers to charge less frequently or go much farther on electric power alone (which helps keep ever-costlier gas station visits to a minimum).

Beyond the downright impressive PHEV credentials, the GLC 350e is much the same as the standard GLC. It takes the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers the standard GLC and augments it with an electric motor that pulls from a big-for-a-PHEV 24.8-kWh battery. Power is sent to all four wheels. It also comes in three trims that consist of the base model, the Exclusive and the top-of-the-line Pinnacle. The 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 11.3-inch portrait-style center touchscreen, 16-way adjustable heated front seats, 64-color ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and blind-spot warning (among other nice to-haves) are standard. The Exclusive model adds a Burmester audio system, surround-view camera, and anti-theft and anti-tow-away features. The Pinnacle trim throws in heat- and noise-insulated glass as well as a head-up display and Dolby Atmos.

Pricing for the GLC 350e hasn't been announced yet, but we expect it to start at around $55,000 when it goes on sale in the second half of 2024.