Elon Musk memorably prefers short names, whether Tesla's single letter lineup or that thing we used to know as Twitter. Then we have the 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4X AEV Edition, which comes close to rivaling "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" for being a mouthful. But hey, when you've built a truck that can tow up to 18,500 pounds and go off-road like a boss, you've earned the right to name it whatever you want.

For starters, GMC has given the Sierra HD a handful of notable upgrades for 2024. The standard 401-horsepower gasoline-powered V8 receives a new 10-speed automatic transmission instead of 2023's six-speed. The extra gears should be useful for better optimizing the truck's power delivery for both around-town cruising and towing. Still optional is a turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 diesel engine but it's slightly more powerful this time around: 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque compared to 2023's 445 hp and 910 lb-ft. Inside the revamped cabin is a new infotainment setup that includes an available 13.4-inch center touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument panel.