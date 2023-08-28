- Among other changes, a 3-inch factory-installed lift is now available for the 2024 Tundra.
- Toyota adds a new Terra color to the TRD Pro's palette for 2024.
- The TRD Off-Road package can now be ordered with the Platinum trim.
Toyota Tundra Gets New TRD Pro Terra Color for 2024, Other Small Tweaks
Light changes that add that little something extra
Two years after its introduction, it’s time for the Toyota Tundra to get a little bit of an update. It’s also worth noting that the Toyota Sequoia sees all of these changes, largely due to their shared bones. For starters, both now benefit from a new as-standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
As previously announced, updates include the new TRD 3-inch suspension lift. The kit can be installed at the factory, but dealers will also offer the kit — it also comes with a warranty and retails for $3,995 before installation. There are more TRD changes too, including the ability to fit the Tundra Platinum with the TRD Off-Road package so long as you’ve optioned four-wheel drive. The package also comes with a color-matched grille surround and some black mirror caps, and there's a new TRD Pro-only color this year called Terra (which was first announced for the new Tacoma).
Speaking of packages, Toyota has introduced a new Nightshade package. It offers a number of black accents including 20-inch wheels, overfenders, grille, mirror caps and badging. However, note the package is only available on Limited trims. A number of colors can be ordered with the optional extra: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Supersonic Red, Lunar Rock and Blueprint. On a more minor note, the Tundra 1794 Edition now offers its head-up display as an option separate from the load-leveling suspension. (Previously you could not have one without the other.)
You can order a new Tundra right now for $41,815. Stepping up to the Limited trim will cost $53,705, and the 1794 Edition now costs a hair over $64,000. While 4WD is still an option on lesser models, the 2024 TRD Pro and Capstone trim include it and cost $73,980 and $80,695, respectively. You still have to pay more for Toyota’s hybrid V6 powertrain, however.
Edmunds says
These are a handful of nice changes for the Tundra and Sequoia, though nothing groundbreaking. We’re always happy to see more colors, though.