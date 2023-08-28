Toyota Tundra Gets New TRD Pro Terra Color for 2024, Other Small Tweaks

Two years after its introduction, it’s time for the Toyota Tundra to get a little bit of an update. It’s also worth noting that the Toyota Sequoia sees all of these changes, largely due to their shared bones. For starters, both now benefit from a new as-standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

As previously announced, updates include the new TRD 3-inch suspension lift. The kit can be installed at the factory, but dealers will also offer the kit — it also comes with a warranty and retails for $3,995 before installation. There are more TRD changes too, including the ability to fit the Tundra Platinum with the TRD Off-Road package so long as you’ve optioned four-wheel drive. The package also comes with a color-matched grille surround and some black mirror caps, and there's a new TRD Pro-only color this year called Terra (which was first announced for the new Tacoma).