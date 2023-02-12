Just hours before its global debut in an ad at this year's Super Bowl, Ram has officially unveiled the 2024 Ram 1500 Rev — the brand's first fully electric pickup truck. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it looks like a typical Ram 1500 but with a new front-end treatment and revised taillights. This is disappointing; we got our hopes pretty high when parent company Stellantis pulled the sheets off the Revolution BEV Concept last month, which featured a sleek design with rear-hinged doors and innovations like a third row of jump seats and a power-folding midgate. We're not sure how many of these show-stopping features will make their way to the actual production model, and since Stellantis didn't release any interior images, we don't have many clues, either. But our dreams have definitely been grounded. This is exactly what you'd envision if someone said "imagine an electric Ram."

Still, there were a few aspects of the Ram Revolution BEV Concept that could make their way into the production Ram 1500 Rev. The 800-volt architecture — which allows for lightning-fast DC charging — should be included in the final production model, and the twin touchscreen infotainment system isn't impossible either, even if it only ends up being available on upper trim levels. A frunk is also a likely inclusion.

Even though the Ram 1500 Rev isn't as groundbreaking as the concept truck that preceded it, it does appear to be a function-first electric truck like the Ford F-150 Lightning. This is in contrast with the more stylized, less traditional GMC Hummer EV and its upcoming corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

If an electric Ram sounds great to you, order books are now open. Interested buyers can submit a $100 refundable deposit, which will ultimately allow them "a chance to reserve a place in line for pre-order" the vehicle, according to Ram. The Ram 1500 Rev will enter production next year.