The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is getting a significant midcycle update that includes a freshened design inside and out, additional tech and comfort features, and a range of engines that all include some degree of electrification.

This includes a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model, the GLE 400 e, which combines a 248-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 134-hp electric motor. Total output is 381 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. As with the rest of the GLE range, including the sport-tuned AMG variants and rakish GLE Coupe, all-wheel drive is now standard and power is fed to all four wheels courtesy of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Gone is the rear-wheel-drive GLE 350 that previously served as the entry-level model.

According to Mercedes, the GLE 400 e accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. The electric-only driving range will be released closer to when it starts rolling into dealerships later this year. As a point of reference, plug-in hybrid rivals like the BMW X5 xDrive45e and Audi Q5 55 TFSI e deliver 30 miles and 23 miles of electric range, respectively. Mercedes-Benz will be aiming to at least meet, if not exceed, each of those PHEV goalposts.

As for the bulk of the 2024 GLE lineup, you’ll find a 48-volt mild hybrid system attached to the base 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder (255 hp), 3.0-liter turbo inline-six (375 hp), and twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 (510 hp). No big surprise, of these three, the turbo V8 found in the GLE 580 4Matic is the quickest, with a zero to 60 mph time of 4.3 seconds.

Of course, this isn’t taking into consideration the AMG-tweaked models, the AMG GLE 53 and AMG GLE 63 S. By and large, their mega powertrains remain the same as before, though Mercedes says added tuning has increased torque in the AMG GLE 53 from 384 lb-ft to 413 lb-ft. The most potent GLE, the AMG GLE 63 S, maintains its previous peak output of 603 horsepower. If that's not enough, you could always consider purchasing a Soyuz rocket for your morning commute.

But didn’t we mention the 2024 GLE received a design refresh to go along with all that’s new under the hood? At a glance, even the keenest Mercedes-Benz spotter might be hard-pressed to tell the exterior differences separating the 2023 and 2024 GLE. Look closely and you’ll spot small square-shaped chrome inserts worked into the horizontal bar found in the front grille.

Chrome accents were also added to the side air intakes, and Mercedes reworked the interior lighting elements of the headlights and taillights. Subtle, yes, but this generation of GLE dates back only to the 2020 model year, so wholesale exterior updates aren’t exactly needed.

Updates inside the GLE include a chrome finish on the center and side air vents, a redesigned steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, and two new duo-tone interior color choices, Catalana Beige/Black and Bahia Brown/Black. Borrowed from the playbook of the opulent Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the Piano Black Flowing Lines trim. As you’ve likely guessed, it features lacquered piano-black dashboard and door accents bisected by pinstripe accent lines worked within it.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen has the latest version of the MBUX interface, including updated voice commands and newly available wireless smartphone connectivity. If you’re considering either of the two AMG versions, Mercedes has upped standard feature content with items like a head-up instrument display with augmented reality navigation, heated and ventilated front seats, and parking assist.

And while the GLE is targeted toward SUV shoppers who likely favor trips to Michelin-starred restaurants more than treks through the wilderness, the 2024 GLE is now a more willing dance partner for towing and off-road adventuring. Offered on the GLE 580 4Matic, the Off-Road Engineering package brings along 1.2 inches of extra ground clearance, an air suspension and underbody skid plates.

Concerned about maneuvering a boat or camper during a road trip? The optional Trailer Route Planner lets a GLE owner input the dimensions of what's being towed, and the system calculates routes that take into consideration vital info like upcoming height or weight restrictions. And finally, the camera-based Trailer Maneuvering Assist system regulates speed and steering angle to help a driver expertly position a trailer, even around 90-degree curves.

Exact pricing details of the 2024 GLE-Class will be revealed later this year by Mercedes.