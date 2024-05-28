- M3 receives a light update, with new headlights, a new steering wheel and updated infotainment.
- Competition xDrive models get a 20-hp bump.
- Prices are only slightly higher than last year.
2025 BMW M3 First Look: Minor Tweaks to Extend the Lifespan
The grille strikes back
Say what you will about the BMW M3's challenging front-end design, this is still one of the best sport sedans money can buy. With exceptional handling, gobs of power and a world-class interior, the M3 is an absolute stunner from behind the wheel. That should be especially true of the 2025 model, which updates the infotainment software to the newest iDrive 8.5 operating system and adds more power for the all-wheel-drive Competition xDrive version — essentially mirroring the enhancements made to the mechanically identical 2025 BMW M4 coupe and convertible.
xDrive models get a boost
The 2025 BMW M3 continues to be offered in three trim levels, each driven by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and primarily differentiated by the powertrain. The standard M3 produces 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The M3 Competition also employs rear-wheel drive, with an eight-speed transmission routing 503 hp and 479 lb-ft. Outputs for the M3 and M3 Competition are unchanged from last year.
BMW is adding a dash of spice to the range-topping all-wheel-drive Competition xDrive. It used to produce the same amount of power as the rear-drive Competition, but for 2025, it now generates 523 hp. That's probably not enough to move the acceleration needle much, but it does work to offset the extra weight of the AWD system. BMW says the Competition xDrive can zip from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, but we think that estimate is conservative. We previously tested a 2022 model that sprinted to 60 in 3.2 seconds, and the updated model might be a smidge quicker. As with the current M3 xDrive, disabling stability control allows the driver to send all the power to the rear axle, so you can drift around corners when the mood strikes.
Mild interior upgrade
Changes to the M3's cabin are light enough that only BMW diehards will spot the upgrades. The steering wheel now boasts a flat-bottom design, and there's a red marker at the 12 o'clock position so you can quickly identify which direction the wheels are pointed. This, plus the redesigned, arrow-shaped headlights on the outside, are the most obvious clues that you're looking at a 2025 model.
Press the ignition, and you'll also be greeted with a 14.9-inch touchscreen powered by the updated iDrive 8.5 operating system. This variation of the current iDrive 8 system primarily adds more voice commands and shuffles the way a few menus are presented.
How much will the new M3 cost?
Even given that the updates to the M3 are relatively minor, it's surprising to see prices not change much year over year. Here's what each trim will cost, with all prices including the $1,175 destination charge.
- M3: $77,175 (+$180)
- M3 Competition: $81,375 (+$180)
- M3 Competition xDrive: $86,475 (+$1,180)
Edmunds says
The BMW M3 gets a new lease on life courtesy of this generation's second refresh. Expect this M3 to stick around for a few more years.