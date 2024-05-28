2025 BMW M3 First Look: Minor Tweaks to Extend the Lifespan

xDrive models get a boost

The 2025 BMW M3 continues to be offered in three trim levels, each driven by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and primarily differentiated by the powertrain. The standard M3 produces 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The M3 Competition also employs rear-wheel drive, with an eight-speed transmission routing 503 hp and 479 lb-ft. Outputs for the M3 and M3 Competition are unchanged from last year.

BMW is adding a dash of spice to the range-topping all-wheel-drive Competition xDrive. It used to produce the same amount of power as the rear-drive Competition, but for 2025, it now generates 523 hp. That's probably not enough to move the acceleration needle much, but it does work to offset the extra weight of the AWD system. BMW says the Competition xDrive can zip from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, but we think that estimate is conservative. We previously tested a 2022 model that sprinted to 60 in 3.2 seconds, and the updated model might be a smidge quicker. As with the current M3 xDrive, disabling stability control allows the driver to send all the power to the rear axle, so you can drift around corners when the mood strikes.