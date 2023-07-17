Mercedes Debuts Two New High-Performance GLC Models, Including 671-HP Plug-In

AMG GLC 63 S E Performance: More words equals more faster

Under the AMG GLC 63's hood is a powertrain even more complex than the one in the GLC 43. It features the same M139l engine, but the turbocharger is larger, the electrical system is upgraded to 400 volts, and there's an electric motor positioned at the rear axle capable of delivering 107 hp continuously, or 201 hp in short bursts. That motor is connected to both a two-speed transmission and a 6.1-kWh battery pack — not huge by plug-in hybrid standards, but the GLC 63 isn't your typical PHEV. While the GLC 63 can travel in EV mode with a sufficiently charged battery, Merc says that performance is the battery's primary purpose, not range. Merc hasn't quoted EV range yet, but the smaller C 63 can only go 8 miles on a fully charged battery with the same capacity.

In contrast to the GLC 43, the GLC 63 is actually projected to be faster than its last-gen counterpart (we logged a 3.5-second sprint in an older GLC 63 Coupe), and we expect major fuel economy gains compared to the previous model's V8. But that engine was an absolute gem, with all manner of crackles, pops and roars. Even with the aural experience aside, we're wary of this advanced powertrain's ability to deliver a stimulating drive for what will likely be a nearly $100,000 price tag. We've driven a new AMG C 63 S E Performance and came away underwhelmed. In that vehicle, full power is only available in a single particular drive mode, and the newly standard all-wheel-drive configuration means that tail-out antics are few and far between. That last bit isn't as relevant to the GLC 63, where AWD has been part of the equation since its inception, but we do expect it will exhibit some of the C 63's less appealing attributes, like handling abilities impacted by a major weight gain between generations.

Like the GLC 43, this high-performance SUV features adaptive dampers and rear-axle steering, along with electrically controlled active anti-roll bars, bigger brakes and additional drive modes. And while the GLC 43 has a permanent 31%/69% power split between front and rear axles, the GLC 63 can vary output from 50%/50% at the front and rear to 100% at the rear. The GLC 63's interior matches that of the GLC 43, though the 63's leather-wrapped steering wheel features faux suede elements on the 3- and 9-o'clock positions.