Priced From $25,335, the 2024 Mazda 3 Adds New Features (Including Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

The 2024 Mazda 3 debuts with a raft of updates, including Mazda's newest infotainment system, a new trim level, available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and — for Turbo models — a larger central display with touchscreen functionality.

The Mazda 3 compact is still available as both a sedan and a hatchback, which will arrive in staggered waves for the 2024 model year. The hatchback will be available this summer, with the sedan debuting in the fall. Whichever body style you select, the powertrain selection remains the same. Most versions are driven by a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque.

The lineup kicks off with the 2.5 S sedan, which starts at $25,335 (including a destination charge of $1,165) in most states. Add an extra $45 for all deliveries to Alaska. This represents a significant bump from the 2023's starting price of $24,880. Front-wheel drive is standard here, as is a six-speed automatic transmission. While updated, Mazda’s 8.8-inch screen will feel familiar and is still controlled via the knob in the center. Other features include a suite of advanced driver aids (including newly standard blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic warning), dual front USB-C ports and cloth upholstery.

Opt for the new Select Sport package, and you'll add synthetic leather upholstery, heated mirrors, a rear armrest with cupholders, black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels, and more. Pricing for the sedan is locked in at $25,855, while this base trim for the hatchback will set you back $26,855. Notably, this is the only package for which the hatchback commands a $1,000 premium; in other trims, the hatch costs an extra $1,200.

When stepping up to Preferred package, we start to see some of the luxury features that Mazda owners expect work their way into the lineup. Priced at $27,355 for the sedan and $28,555 for the hatch, the Preferred adds a ton of items, like a power moonroof, heated front seats, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings and adjustable lumbar. You’ll be able to spot Preferred models on the road thanks to their body-color mirrors and unique wheels.

Mazda has updated the Carbon Edition for 2024, which builds on top of the Preferred trim. Carbon Edition models now have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a wireless charging pad. This trim is also now exclusively available with all-wheel drive, Polymetal Gray paint, red leather upholstery, and black-painted wheels and mirror caps. Pricing is set at $30,225 for the sedan and $31,425 for the hatch.

The Premium model is the most luxurious Mazda 3 with the standard engine. Priced from $31,515 and only available as a hatchback with a six-speed manual and front-wheel drive, this trim builds off the Preferred package contents, adding a 12-speaker Bose audio system, a head-up display, leather seats, and adaptive LED lighting with 18-inch black wheels.

The new Carbon Turbo trim is driven by a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine pumping out 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque (rising to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft if you fill the tank with 93 octane gas). It pairs this potent engine with AWD and Carbon Edition contents, plus the new 10.25-inch display with touchscreen functionality when you're using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Available exclusively with Zircon Sand Metallic paint and a two-tone synthetic leather upholstery, the sedan is priced from $32,915, and the hatch from $34,115.

The range is still topped by the Turbo Premium Plus, which will run you a cool $36,615 for the sedan and $37,815 for the hatch. This trim starts with the Premium package content, plus a stylish black spoiler. (The hatch also gets a revised front air dam.) The Mazda 3 adds reverse emergency braking to its suite of safety features plus a 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.